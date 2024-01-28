Landmark Project to Digitalize Agricultural and Rural Development Banking Set for Launch

On Tuesday, Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to launch a landmark project aimed at digitizing the agricultural and rural development banking structure across various states and Union Territories (UTs). The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Cooperation in collaboration with the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), will cover 1,851 Agriculture and Rural Development Bank (ARDB) units spread across 13 states and UTs. The primary objective of this computerization drive is to bring the entire cooperative ecosystem onto a single digital platform, thereby promoting modernization and operational efficiency.

Linking ARDBs to National Bank

The project will link the ARDBs to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) through a common national software, thereby standardizing business procedures. A Common Accounting System (CAS) and Management Information System (MIS) will be implemented, fostering operational efficiency, accountability, and transparency all while reducing transaction costs. The move is expected to simplify loan distribution to farmers and enable real-time monitoring and evaluation of various schemes.

Benefitting Small Farmers and Encouraging Paperless Operations

Small and marginal farmers associated with ARDBs for credit through Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACSs) stand to gain from this initiative. Moreover, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) offices in all states and UTs will be computerized to foster paperless operations and an IT-oriented workflow, enhancing efficiency and transparency. To date, over 50,000 PACSs have been integrated as Common Service Centers (CSCs), with more than 30,000 already providing digital services.

Launching a National Cooperative Database

As part of the project, a new National Cooperative Database, housing data of over 8 lakh cooperative societies, is being prepared for launch. Once operational, the database will be made available to relevant stakeholders for better planning and decision-making. Over 1,200 participants, including cooperative sector officials from all states and UTs, cooperative department secretaries, Registrars of Cooperative Societies, and representatives from various cooperative banks, are expected to attend the event marking the project's launch.