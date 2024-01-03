en English
en English
Business

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:39 am EST
Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited has ushered in a new era of governance with the appointment of Ms. Jalmeen Kalsi as the new Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. This strategic appointment, effective from January 3, 2024, is a key move that follows the resignation of the previous incumbent.

A Skilled Professional at the Helm

Ms. Kalsi, a qualified company secretary, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role at Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited. Her professional journey spans over three years in the secretarial field, a tenure marked by significant contributions and commendable performance.

Prior Experience Fuels Future Aspirations

Her professional repertoire includes a stint as Company Secretary at CDS Infra Limited, a role that honed her skills and expanded her understanding of corporate governance. This experience, coupled with her dedication and acumen, is expected to be pivotal in steering Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited towards greater compliance and operational efficiency.

Board Approval Signals Confidence

The company’s Board of Directors has given its approval to Ms. Kalsi’s appointment, a testament to their confidence in her abilities to fulfill the responsibilities of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. This decision resonates with the belief that Ms. Kalsi’s expertise and commitment will add significant value to the company’s governance and compliance framework.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

