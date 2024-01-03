Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited has ushered in a new era of governance with the appointment of Ms. Jalmeen Kalsi as the new Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. This strategic appointment, effective from January 3, 2024, is a key move that follows the resignation of the previous incumbent.

A Skilled Professional at the Helm

Ms. Kalsi, a qualified company secretary, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role at Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited. Her professional journey spans over three years in the secretarial field, a tenure marked by significant contributions and commendable performance.

Prior Experience Fuels Future Aspirations

Her professional repertoire includes a stint as Company Secretary at CDS Infra Limited, a role that honed her skills and expanded her understanding of corporate governance. This experience, coupled with her dedication and acumen, is expected to be pivotal in steering Landmarc Leisure Corporation Limited towards greater compliance and operational efficiency.

Board Approval Signals Confidence

The company’s Board of Directors has given its approval to Ms. Kalsi’s appointment, a testament to their confidence in her abilities to fulfill the responsibilities of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. This decision resonates with the belief that Ms. Kalsi’s expertise and commitment will add significant value to the company’s governance and compliance framework.