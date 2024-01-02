en English
Agriculture

Land Use Reform in Kupwara: Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan Leads the Charge

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Land Use Reform in Kupwara: Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan Leads the Charge

In a landmark move towards the betterment of land use in Kupwara, Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan recently presided over a pivotal District Level Committee (DLC) meeting. The critical gathering, which was focused squarely on the resolution of Change of Land Use (CLU) cases in the district, saw a comprehensive review of comments from various departments related to the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for pending CLU cases.

Discussion and Decisions

During this meeting, a total of 16 cases were put under the microscope. The results were decisive, with three cases approved, one rejected, and a significant 12 sent back to the applicants. These 12 required further clarification on certain observations, underscoring the stringent vetting process undertaken by the committee.

Emphasis on Timely Disposal and Quality

Ayushi Sudan, the driving force behind the meeting, issued clear instructions to the involved departments. She stressed on the importance of providing high-quality comments and issuing concrete NOCs in a timely fashion. This, she explained, was not only a legal obligation under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) but also a crucial aspect of prompt CLU case resolution.

Interdepartmental Coordination and Compliance

Sudan also highlighted the need for better interdepartmental coordination, considering the multi-departmental involvement in CLU cases. She mandated that officers adhere to deadlines and conduct joint site inspections, a measure designed to streamline the process and ensure compliance with regulations. The meeting was attended by key figures including the Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Kupwara, Superintendent Engineer (SE) R&B, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) LBDDA, Chief Agriculture Officer, and Executive Officers (EOs) of the Municipal Committees of Kupwara and Handwara, among others.

Agriculture India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

