Land of Bad: Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth's Action Thriller Set to Release in India

Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth's action thriller, 'Land of Bad,' is poised to hit Indian theaters on February 16, as announced by PVR INOX Pictures. Directed by William Eubank and co-written with David Frigerio, the film promises a riveting 48-hour tale of survival and resilience, set against the backdrop of a Special Forces operation in the South Philippines.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Cast

Joining Crowe and Hemsworth in this high-stakes drama are Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, and Milo Ventimiglia. Hemsworth portrays the role of Kinney, a rookie officer whose world is turned upside down when the mission goes awry. Crowe steps into the shoes of Reaper, an Air Force drone pilot who becomes Kinney's unlikely lifeline amidst the chaos.

Intense Action and Gripping Storyline

Advertisment

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Limited & PVR Limited, expressed his anticipation for the film's Indian release, emphasizing its intense combat scenes and captivating narrative. "Land of Bad" promises to deliver a powerful blend of action and suspense, as the characters navigate treacherous terrain and face off against formidable adversaries.

A Much-Awaited Release

With its compelling storyline and star-studded cast, "Land of Bad" is expected to resonate with action fans and generate significant interest among moviegoers. As the film gears up for its US release on February 16, anticipation is building for its premiere in Indian theaters.

As the countdown to the release of "Land of Bad" begins, audiences can look forward to a thrilling cinematic experience that pushes the boundaries of action storytelling. With Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth leading the charge, this tale of survival and resilience is set to captivate viewers and leave a lasting impression.