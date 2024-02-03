Land Lease Limbo Threatens Historic School's Existence in Baramulla

In the heart of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, the curtains are threatening to draw close on the St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, a stalwart in the region's educational landscape. The predicament stems from an expired land lease agreement, which, despite the school's repeated attempts to renew, has been in limbo in the divisional commissioner's office since 2022.

The Stalemate and Its Consequences

The deadlock over the lease agreement has led to a dire consequence: the Board of School Examinations has refused to register the school's students for the year's exams. This move aligns with the 2023 resolution by authorities, aimed at not registering private schools operating without legal sanction on state land for examinations. The impact? The future of thousands of students hangs in the balance, and the school, a 119-year-old institution, teeters on the brink of closure.

Voices from the Private Schools' Association

The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir is up in arms about this situation. They fear that the continuation of this policy could lead to an educational crisis, with many institutions shutting down. The Association has voiced its concerns, highlighting the significant impact this could have on the education community in the region. They have called for intervention from the Lieutenant Governor's office to reverse this decision and ensure the smooth functioning of private education in the region.

The Broader Implications

But it's not just about St. Joseph Higher Secondary School. The decision could lead to the closure of hundreds of private schools and jeopardize the livelihoods of thousands of teachers and staff. It paints a grim picture of the future of education in the region, and the reverberations could be felt far and wide. While the school's management and Parents Association have appealed to government officials for intervention, the final outcome remains uncertain.