Land Acquisition Hurdles Delay the Completion of GSWSS Phase-III

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Land Acquisition Hurdles Delay the Completion of GSWSS Phase-III

In an unfortunate turn of events, the completion of the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) Phase-III in India is facing a considerable delay. The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department is yet to obtain clearance from Hima Mawphlang for the construction of a pumping station near the Umiew River, causing a significant stall in the project’s progress.

The Stumbling Block

The PHE Department’s failure to secure clearance has been attributed to an individual exerting undue influence, leading to increasing demands from Hima Mawphlang. Despite the government’s readiness to meet these demands—including provision of jobs to over 22 individuals—the approval for land acquisition remains elusive.

Addressing the Issue

PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak has publicized the predicament, emphasizing that financial resources are not a bottleneck, but it’s the land acquisition clearance that’s causing the delay. The department, in an effort to resolve the issue, has been engaging with local headmen and plans to convene a Dorbar—a traditional assembly—to deliberate on the matter.

The Financial Toll

The project, initially earmarked for completion in 2008, has seen a significant budget escalation from the sanctioned Rs 300 crore, due to the persistent delay. In a recent development, the department has sought an additional Rs 66 crore for the project’s completion, intensifying the financial burden on the exchequer.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

