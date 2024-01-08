Land Acquisition Hurdles Delay the Completion of GSWSS Phase-III

In an unfortunate turn of events, the completion of the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) Phase-III in India is facing a considerable delay. The Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department is yet to obtain clearance from Hima Mawphlang for the construction of a pumping station near the Umiew River, causing a significant stall in the project’s progress.

The Stumbling Block

The PHE Department’s failure to secure clearance has been attributed to an individual exerting undue influence, leading to increasing demands from Hima Mawphlang. Despite the government’s readiness to meet these demands—including provision of jobs to over 22 individuals—the approval for land acquisition remains elusive.

Addressing the Issue

PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak has publicized the predicament, emphasizing that financial resources are not a bottleneck, but it’s the land acquisition clearance that’s causing the delay. The department, in an effort to resolve the issue, has been engaging with local headmen and plans to convene a Dorbar—a traditional assembly—to deliberate on the matter.

The Financial Toll

The project, initially earmarked for completion in 2008, has seen a significant budget escalation from the sanctioned Rs 300 crore, due to the persistent delay. In a recent development, the department has sought an additional Rs 66 crore for the project’s completion, intensifying the financial burden on the exchequer.