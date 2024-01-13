en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Lakshadweep Students in Academic Limbo Due to College Affiliation Changes

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Lakshadweep Students in Academic Limbo Due to College Affiliation Changes

In a situation that has thrown over 150 undergraduate students in Lakshadweep into academic limbo, changes in college affiliations have cast a shadow on their future. These students, originally enrolled in various programs at the P.M. Sayeed Calicut University Centre, Androth, and Calicut University Centre, Kadmat, had completed their courses under the affiliation of Calicut University.

A Change in Affiliations

In 2021, after the students’ first year of study, the Lakshadweep Administration made the decision to transfer the affiliation of these institutions to Pondicherry University. This move resulted in the renaming of the institutions to Government College of Arts and Science, Kadmat, and Government College of Arts and Science, Androth.

Caught in a Crossfire of Affiliations

Despite the students completing their exams in September 2023, they are yet to receive their degree certificates. Pondicherry University has clarified that the issuance of these certificates is dependent on receiving data about the marks earned during the first and second semesters from Calicut University.

The Impact on Students

The delay has significantly hampered the students’ ability to pursue postgraduate programs or seek employment. The National Students’ Union of India’s Lakshadweep unit has harshly criticized the local administration for the hasty transfer of affiliation. This move has left students in a prolonged state of uncertainty without their degree certificates.

Meanwhile, Indian travel agency EaseMyTrip continues its indefinite booking suspension to the Maldives, attributing its decision to national pride and recent disrespectful comments made by Maldivian officials towards India and Prime Minister Modi. This controversy was triggered by Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep in January, promoting its tourism potential, leading to online outrage and calls to promote domestic beach tourism, particularly in Lakshadweep.

The Maldivian government distanced itself from the disrespectful remarks, but the Indian government remained unsatisfied and summoned the Maldivian envoy to register a formal protest. India led the pack in Maldivian tourism in 2023, with 209,198 arrivals, followed by Russia and China.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
NiMet and UNIZIK Collaborate to Construct Weather Station for Agricultural Support
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a weather station within the university’s precincts. The MoU signing transpired on Friday, with the Vice-Chancellor of UNIZIK, Charles Esimone, and the Director-General of NiMet, Charles Anosike, leading the proceedings. A Shared Vision for Climate Information
NiMet and UNIZIK Collaborate to Construct Weather Station for Agricultural Support
Urgent Call for Safer School Zones: A Push for 30 km/h Speed Limit
11 mins ago
Urgent Call for Safer School Zones: A Push for 30 km/h Speed Limit
UNISSA Team Makes Significant Contribution at International Conference on Islam
16 mins ago
UNISSA Team Makes Significant Contribution at International Conference on Islam
Cracking the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Expert Strategies and Preparation Tips
4 mins ago
Cracking the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam: Expert Strategies and Preparation Tips
New Hampshire's Winter Storm, Keene's Loss, and Upcoming Events
6 mins ago
New Hampshire's Winter Storm, Keene's Loss, and Upcoming Events
Carel to Host Interactive Webinar on Heat Pump Technologies and Policies
6 mins ago
Carel to Host Interactive Webinar on Heat Pump Technologies and Policies
Latest Headlines
World News
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
22 seconds
AFC Asian Cup: A Display of Solidarity with Palestine
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
36 seconds
Activists, Not Medical Experts, Form Half of WHO's Transgender Health Policy Committee
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
41 seconds
Yobe State Governor Approves Over N708 Million for Retirees' Benefits
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
2 mins
Zambia's Electoral Commission Cancels Kayo Ward By-Election
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
3 mins
South Africa's ANC Turns to Crowdfunding Amid Financial Struggles
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
4 mins
Babangida Optimistic About Nigeria's Democratic Progress Amid Other Political Developments
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
4 mins
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
5 mins
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
6 mins
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app