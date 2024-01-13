Lakshadweep Students in Academic Limbo Due to College Affiliation Changes

In a situation that has thrown over 150 undergraduate students in Lakshadweep into academic limbo, changes in college affiliations have cast a shadow on their future. These students, originally enrolled in various programs at the P.M. Sayeed Calicut University Centre, Androth, and Calicut University Centre, Kadmat, had completed their courses under the affiliation of Calicut University.

A Change in Affiliations

In 2021, after the students’ first year of study, the Lakshadweep Administration made the decision to transfer the affiliation of these institutions to Pondicherry University. This move resulted in the renaming of the institutions to Government College of Arts and Science, Kadmat, and Government College of Arts and Science, Androth.

Caught in a Crossfire of Affiliations

Despite the students completing their exams in September 2023, they are yet to receive their degree certificates. Pondicherry University has clarified that the issuance of these certificates is dependent on receiving data about the marks earned during the first and second semesters from Calicut University.

The Impact on Students

The delay has significantly hampered the students’ ability to pursue postgraduate programs or seek employment. The National Students’ Union of India’s Lakshadweep unit has harshly criticized the local administration for the hasty transfer of affiliation. This move has left students in a prolonged state of uncertainty without their degree certificates.

