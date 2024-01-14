en English
Lakshadweep: India’s Ecological Gem in the Eye of a Diplomatic Storm

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Lakshadweep: India’s Ecological Gem in the Eye of a Diplomatic Storm

Amidst escalating diplomatic tensions between India and the Maldives, a fresh wave of nationalism is steering the Indian public towards exploring their own islands, in particular, Lakshadweep. The social media campaign ‘Chalo Lakshadweep’ is gaining momentum, encouraged by celebrities like south superstar Nagarjuna, who recently shifted his family holiday from the Maldives to Lakshadweep. However, promoting Lakshadweep as an alternative to the Maldives is fraught with challenges, from limited accommodation to ecological concerns.

Logistical Challenges

Lakshadweep, with its pristine beaches and unspoiled coral reefs, is an idyllic tourist destination. However, its capacity to accommodate tourists is currently limited, with only 150 hotel rooms across the islands. Moreover, there are no direct flights, making access to the islands a logistical issue for travelers.

Ecological Concerns

Lakshadweep Member of Parliament Mohammad Faizal emphasized the islands’ ecological fragility as they are formed from coral. To preserve this delicate environment, the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Ravindran Commission drafted an integrated island management plan to govern development and determine the islands’ tourist capacity. Thus, the islands aim for high-end, controlled tourism, where visitor numbers are regulated, and tourists must commit to environmental conservation measures.

Political Tensions and Economic Implications

The diplomatic rift between India and the Maldives, sparked by derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep by three Maldivian ministers, has had far-reaching implications. The ministers’ comments led to their dismissal, criticism from the Maldivian opposition, and a consequent strengthening of the Maldives’ relations with China. In the wake of these developments, the Maldives’ president issued an ultimatum for Indian troops to leave the island nation by March 15. This diplomatic unrest could potentially impact the Maldives’ tourism industry, which heavily depends on Indian tourists.

As the situation evolves, the ‘Chalo Lakshadweep’ campaign continues to gain traction, with the Indian online travel company, Ease My Trip, suspending all flight bookings to the Maldives, encouraging Indians to ‘Explore Indian Islands’ instead. At present, only 10 out of the 36 islands in Lakshadweep are inhabited, and tourism is a minor income source for the local population. The question remains whether the islands can leverage this nationalist surge to boost tourism while preserving their fragile ecosystem.

India Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

