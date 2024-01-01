en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Labour Department Issues Notice to TCS, Economic Developments Unfold across India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
Labour Department Issues Notice to TCS, Economic Developments Unfold across India

In a significant development, the Maharashtra Labour Department has issued a notice to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), following a complaint filed by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES). NITES alleges that TCS has been implementing ‘unfair’ transfer practices, compelling more than 2,000 employees to relocate to different cities without adequate notice or consultation. The move has reportedly led to considerable hardship for the affected employees and their families. Employees who have resisted these forced relocations claim that TCS has halted their salaries and resorted to threatening disciplinary action.

Implications of TCS’s Alleged Unfair Practices

The complaint lodged by NITES underscores the potential vulnerability of employees within large corporations. If proven, the alleged practices could tarnish TCS’s reputation and raise questions about its corporate governance standards. The Ministry of Labour and Employment is expected to launch an investigation into TCS’s transfer practices as a result.

Economic & Corporate Developments across India

Elsewhere in India, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose by 10% year-on-year to Rs 1.65 lakh crore in December, marking the tenth consecutive month of collections exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Despite this, collections were slightly lower than the previous month. Short-term debt instruments also saw a yield increase of 15-20 basis points in December due to tight liquidity in the banking system.

Wadia Group Addresses Bankruptcy Concerns

Addressing concerns over the bankruptcy of its airline Go First, the Wadia Group has reassured stakeholders that this event will not impact the group’s ability to raise funds, and their credit ratings remain robust. Meanwhile, market expert Andrew Holland highlighted the defence and renewable energy sectors as key investment areas for 2024, warning that China’s stimulus measures might divert investment flows away from India.

In another development, the Reserve Bank of India achieved its target of over 1 million daily transactions in the retail segment of its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) by the end of 2023. Boosting India’s auto industry, major automakers like Hyundai and MG Motor India posted growth in 2023, while Maruti Suzuki experienced a dip in sales.

0
Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shraddha Sawant: The Auto-Rickshaw Driver Navigating Life's Roads with Determination

By Rafia Tasleem

China's Manufacturing Sector Contracts for Third Month: What Lies Ahead?

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Space Economy in 2023: A Year of Challenges and Triumphs

By Rafia Tasleem

India's DGCA Issues Record Commercial Pilot Licenses in 2023, Women Pilots on the Rise

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nationwide Strike by Transport Operators in India Against New Punitive ...
@Business · 21 mins
Nationwide Strike by Transport Operators in India Against New Punitive ...
heart comment 0
Bebe Cool Celebrates Nkwacho Festival’s Success and Announces Music Plans for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Bebe Cool Celebrates Nkwacho Festival's Success and Announces Music Plans for 2024
John Wyn-Evans on Investment Errors: Understanding Margins of Safety and Compounding Returns

By Mazhar Abbas

John Wyn-Evans on Investment Errors: Understanding Margins of Safety and Compounding Returns
David Beckham Teases Victoria’s ‘Working Class’ Claim as their Business Ventures Thrive

By Sakchi Khandelwal

David Beckham Teases Victoria's 'Working Class' Claim as their Business Ventures Thrive
French Automotive Market Surges: New Car Registrations Up 14.5% in December

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

French Automotive Market Surges: New Car Registrations Up 14.5% in December
Latest Headlines
World News
Scientific Breakthroughs of 2023: A Year of Revelations
1 min
Scientific Breakthroughs of 2023: A Year of Revelations
Rise of AI in Canadian Healthcare: A Solution Amidst Staffing Crisis
2 mins
Rise of AI in Canadian Healthcare: A Solution Amidst Staffing Crisis
Zambia's Kwacha Hits All-Time Low: Political Tensions Rise Amid Economic Turmoil
3 mins
Zambia's Kwacha Hits All-Time Low: Political Tensions Rise Amid Economic Turmoil
The Power of Small Changes: Unpacking Health and Happiness in 2024
4 mins
The Power of Small Changes: Unpacking Health and Happiness in 2024
2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer's Treatments in India
7 mins
2024: A Year of Breakthroughs in Cancer and Alzheimer's Treatments in India
Unconscious Man with Burns Hospitalized: Incident Details Remain a Mystery
7 mins
Unconscious Man with Burns Hospitalized: Incident Details Remain a Mystery
UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor
7 mins
UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor
Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s
13 mins
Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Over-50s
ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare
13 mins
ZFDS Acquires New Aircraft to Boost Rural Healthcare
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
29 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
1 hour
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
2 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
4 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app