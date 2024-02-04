Kuthu Dance Controversy Unfolds in Kapaleeswarar Temple

A storm of controversy has taken center stage within Chennai's revered Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore, the focal point being a now-viral video of two choreographers, Vignesh K. Balan and Tejas Haridas, performing an energetic Kuthu dance. The incident, documented in December, has sparked a backlash among devotees who perceive it as a transgression of the temple's sanctity and a glaring indictment of its management.

Violation of Sacred Space

In the heart of the furor lies the question of how such an act went unnoticed by the temple's security measures, which include CCTV and on-site staff. The video's existence points to a disquieting lapse in surveillance, giving rise to concerns about the effectiveness of existing security protocols.

Public Sentiment and Backlash

The public disapproval escalated when P. Priya, a devotee, pointed out the unsuitability of the chosen song, 'Mylapore Mayile Oru Iragu Podu,' given its explicit reference to the temple's deity. The choreographers' creative choice was seen as disrespectful, sparking a wave of indignation that has rippled through the temple's faithful.

Apologies and Legal Action

Following the public outcry, both choreographers issued apologies and removed the contentious video. Despite these actions, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, the institution overseeing the temple, has reaffirmed the strict prohibition of photography and videography within the temple premises. The temple authorities have escalated the matter by filing a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police, seeking the removal of all related content from the choreographers' social media platforms.