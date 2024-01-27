Kupwara's Deputy Commissioner Distributes Appointment Letters on Republic Day

In a display of goodwill on the 26th Republic Day, Ayushi Sudan, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kupwara, took a decisive step by handing over appointment letters to deserving candidates under SRO 43. This gesture was part of a ceremony held in the Mini-Meeting Hall of the DC office complex in Kupwara.

Government's Commitment to Employment

The DC, in her address, underscored the commitment of the Union Territory government to provide employment opportunities to the youth, particularly those who have experienced the loss of family breadwinners in government service. The focus on the youth and their employment prospects was a key theme of the event.

Officials in Attendance

Among the attendees of the ceremony were eminent officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Kupwara, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kupwara, Dr. Ramzan, and District Sheep Husbandry Officer (DSHO) Kupwara, Dr. Ishrat.

Emphasis on Development and Dedication

After the distribution of appointment letters, DC Sudan congratulated the new appointees and encouraged them to work diligently for Kupwara's development. The beneficiaries of the appointments expressed gratitude for the government's and district administration's efforts in making transparent and timely appointments, reflecting the administration's commitment to efficiency and transparency.