Kundan Green Energy Bolsters Hydropower Capacity in Sikkim with Two New Projects

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
Kundan Green Energy Bolsters Hydropower Capacity in Sikkim with Two New Projects

In an unprecedented move, Kundan Green Energy is set to bolster its hydropower potential in the northern Indian state of Sikkim. The company recently signed an agreement with the Sikkim government to establish two new run-of-the-river hydropower projects: Upper Myong Chu and Lower Myong Chu. An investment of Rs 120 crore and Rs 80 crore, respectively, is projected for the two ventures.

Enhancing Energy Capacity

These new projects are expected to significantly boost Kundan Green Energy’s total hydropower capacity in Sikkim. The Upper Myong Chu project will generate 12 MW, while the Lower Myong Chu project will contribute an additional 6 MW of electricity. With these additions, Kundan Green Energy’s total hydropower capacity in the state will exceed 50 MW.

Exceeding Industry Standards

Notably, Kundan Green Energy has demonstrated remarkable efficiency in project commissioning. The company’s director, Apurve Goel, has highlighted an average timeline of 4-5 years for commissioning, in contrast with the industry standard of 8-10 years. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has also succeeded in upgrading and optimizing existing projects within two years.

A Significant Contributor to Sikkim’s Energy Sector

Currently, Kundan Green Energy operates four hydropower projects in Sikkim. The addition of the Upper and Lower Myong Chu projects will further consolidate the company’s role as a crucial energy contributor to the state. The company’s consistent efforts to enhance its hydropower capacity and optimize its operations underscore its commitment to sustainable energy production and economic development in the region.

Business Energy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

