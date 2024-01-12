Kumaravel Pichaimani: Three Decades of Dedication to Sunspot Observation

Every dawn, as the first rays of the sun touch the verdant hills of Kodaikanal, a man ascends the steep slope leading to the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory (KSO). His name is Kumaravel Pichaimani, a dedicated Technical Officer at KSO, and he has an unusual morning routine. He spends his mornings observing, studying, and manually drawing sunspots – cooler and darker areas on the Sun’s surface caused by magnetic activity.

The Journey of Kumaravel Pichaimani

Kumaravel began his career as a computer science professional. But his fascination for the cosmos led him to KSO in 1991, choosing the observatory over a chance to work in the United States. For over three decades now, he has been meticulously monitoring the Sun with six advanced solar telescopes, capturing the enigmatic dance of sunspots across its fiery surface.

The Importance of Sunspot Observations

Sunspots play a critical role in understanding space weather and its effects on Earth. These magnetic storms can disrupt our communication systems and even power grids. Kumaravel’s hand-drawn charts, therefore, aren’t just artistic renditions of the sun’s surface but vital tools to comprehend and predict solar activities.

Continuing a Century-Old Legacy

Despite the technological advancements in solar observation, Kumaravel continues to draw solar charts by hand. His work contributes to a legacy that dates back over a century. The observatory, established in 1899, houses a vast archive of solar images and records, making it one of the world’s primary resources for studying long-term solar activities.

Beyond his observational work, Kumaravel engages in educational outreach. He routinely visits schools and colleges, instilling in young minds a love for science, astronomy, and solar physics. His commitment to solar observation and education has endured throughout his career, and he plans to continue for as long as he can.