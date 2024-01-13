en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kumarakom Transforms into a Women-Friendly Tourist Destination Under Ambily M. Soman’s Leadership

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
Kumarakom Transforms into a Women-Friendly Tourist Destination Under Ambily M. Soman’s Leadership

Renowned tourism entrepreneur, Ambily M. Soman, is spearheading a mission to metamorphose Kumarakom, a serene village nestled in the backwaters of Kottayam, Kerala, into a women-friendly tourist destination. This landmark initiative is a part of the broader State government’s endeavour to foster gender balance in the tourism sector and galvanize women’s participation in the industry.

Transforming Tourism with Women at the Helm

At the heart of this project lies an ambitious goal: to usher 500 women into tourism entrepreneurship roles within the region. A detailed survey has been conducted to identify areas devoid of women-friendly infrastructure, followed by a comprehensive gender audit to rectify these shortcomings. Kumarakom, already celebrated for its high percentage of women-led tourism initiatives – boasting over 50% participation – is now focusing on plugging the gaps to make the area more hospitable for women tourists, particularly those journeying solo.

Empowering Women, Ensuring Security

The project encompasses a host of components: training for budding women entrepreneurs, community orientation programs, and stakeholder engagement. But most importantly, it involves the implementation of additional security measures. These include CCTV cameras, police alarms, and the deployment of ‘pink police’ – all aimed at enhancing safety for solo women travellers.

Kumarakom: A Beacon of Inclusive Tourism

The region, which won global acclaim in the tourism sector decades ago, is revered for its community’s sensitivity and responsiveness to tourists. Yet, despite this reputation, a higher level of security is deemed crucial to provide a fortified sense of safety for women. This fresh approach towards inclusive tourism, driven by the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurs like Ambily M. Soman, promises to make Kumarakom a safe haven for women travellers, thereby setting a benchmark for other regions to follow.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
8 mins ago
India’s NIA Charges Four for ISIS Connections: Implications for National Security
In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against four individuals for their ties to an ISIS module in Kerala, India. The accused, namely Mathilakath Kodayil Ashif, Seyid Nabeel Ahammed, Shiyas T S, and Saheer E P, have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the
India’s NIA Charges Four for ISIS Connections: Implications for National Security
Red Sea Crisis Disrupts Target's Supply Chain: A Deep Dive
40 mins ago
Red Sea Crisis Disrupts Target's Supply Chain: A Deep Dive
Desingu Raja 2 : S Ezhil And Vemal Reunite for a Sequel
42 mins ago
Desingu Raja 2 : S Ezhil And Vemal Reunite for a Sequel
Samba Fort Revels in Lohri Festival: A Gala Of Dogra Culture
14 mins ago
Samba Fort Revels in Lohri Festival: A Gala Of Dogra Culture
AIIMS Bilaspur Breaks New Ground with Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology
27 mins ago
AIIMS Bilaspur Breaks New Ground with Department of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's Mother Sheds Light on His Journey and Past Relationship
38 mins ago
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's Mother Sheds Light on His Journey and Past Relationship
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
58 seconds
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
1 min
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
2 mins
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: 'Not Just About Becoming a New Mum'
2 mins
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: 'Not Just About Becoming a New Mum'
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
2 mins
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
3 mins
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
4 mins
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
4 mins
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
5 mins
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app