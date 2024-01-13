Kumarakom Transforms into a Women-Friendly Tourist Destination Under Ambily M. Soman’s Leadership

Renowned tourism entrepreneur, Ambily M. Soman, is spearheading a mission to metamorphose Kumarakom, a serene village nestled in the backwaters of Kottayam, Kerala, into a women-friendly tourist destination. This landmark initiative is a part of the broader State government’s endeavour to foster gender balance in the tourism sector and galvanize women’s participation in the industry.

Transforming Tourism with Women at the Helm

At the heart of this project lies an ambitious goal: to usher 500 women into tourism entrepreneurship roles within the region. A detailed survey has been conducted to identify areas devoid of women-friendly infrastructure, followed by a comprehensive gender audit to rectify these shortcomings. Kumarakom, already celebrated for its high percentage of women-led tourism initiatives – boasting over 50% participation – is now focusing on plugging the gaps to make the area more hospitable for women tourists, particularly those journeying solo.

Empowering Women, Ensuring Security

The project encompasses a host of components: training for budding women entrepreneurs, community orientation programs, and stakeholder engagement. But most importantly, it involves the implementation of additional security measures. These include CCTV cameras, police alarms, and the deployment of ‘pink police’ – all aimed at enhancing safety for solo women travellers.

Kumarakom: A Beacon of Inclusive Tourism

The region, which won global acclaim in the tourism sector decades ago, is revered for its community’s sensitivity and responsiveness to tourists. Yet, despite this reputation, a higher level of security is deemed crucial to provide a fortified sense of safety for women. This fresh approach towards inclusive tourism, driven by the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurs like Ambily M. Soman, promises to make Kumarakom a safe haven for women travellers, thereby setting a benchmark for other regions to follow.