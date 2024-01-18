KSU's 61st Assembly Stresses Unity, Peace, and Conservation

On January 17, the Khiamniungan Students' Union (KSU) convened its 61st assembly-cum-special session, themed 'Learn and Lead,' at the KSU special session hall in Longsingking village. The gathering was addressed by chairman of Noklak district planning and development board, MLA P Longon, and MLA Benei M Lamthiu.

Peace and Unity: Key to Progress

Both Longon and Lamthiu, who have served the Khiamniungan society in various capacities, underlined the importance of unity, cooperation, and hard work for communal development. The assembly was marked by a distinct emphasis on peace. Longon, in his address, underscored the necessity of living without fear, in an atmosphere of tranquillity and prosperity. He also lauded Lamthiu's dedication to the community and stressed the public's vital role in supporting their representatives for collective progress.

Tree Conservation and Communal Reconciliation

The assembly was not just about human development, but also focused on environmental stewardship. The significance of tree conservation for the preservation of flora and fauna was a topic of discussion. Beyond that, the community leaders urged people to reconcile and move past historical grievances for the betterment of Longsingking village and the Khiamniungan society at large.

Unfurling a Legacy: The Monolith of Remembrance

A monolith was unveiled by the KSU president, commemorating the event. The dedication ceremony was conducted by a local pastor, marking a moment of unity and shared heritage. The session also encompassed speeches, a welcome address, and felicitations for the students, with the SDO (Civil) of Thonoknyu and party workers in attendance. Lamthiu, as the guest of honour, praised the unity of Longsingking village and urged the students to be disciplined and determined in their pursuits.