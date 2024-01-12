KSRTC to Launch Electric Double-Decker Bus for Budget Tourism in Thiruvananthapuram

Marking a new chapter in budget tourism, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to launch its electric double-decker bus in Thiruvananthapuram by the end of January. This initiative is part of the KSRTC’s push towards sustainable and accessible tourism, with Thiruvananthapuram becoming the second South Indian city to introduce an electric double-decker bus for tourism purposes.

KSRTC’s Green Initiative

The double-decker electric bus is one of the vehicles acquired from Leyland through the Central Government’s Smart City scheme. The scheme, aimed at promoting sustainable and smart urban growth, has facilitated the acquisition and deployment of this state-of-the-art electric vehicle. Designed with an open roof on the upper deck, the new bus offers a unique blend of comfort and panoramic views of the city’s key tourist spots.

Travelling in Comfort and Safety

The bus features 30 seats on the ground floor and 35 on the top, providing ample space for tourists to travel comfortably. Adding to the overall experience, the bus is equipped with amenities such as TV and music for passenger entertainment. Moreover, with an emphasis on passenger safety, there are five onboard cameras installed in the bus.

Exploring Thiruvananthapuram’s Tourist Spots

The planned route for the bus includes key tourist destinations like the ancient Padmanabhaswamy Temple, the picturesque Beemapally and Shangumukham Beach, and the bustling Palayam. Owned and operated by KSRTC Swift, the decision to utilize electric buses for budget tourism was spurred by their prior success in the sector.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Urban Development Authority has invested Rs 12.96 crore in six double-decker e-buses already in service, charging Rs 50 per person. These buses travel to popular destinations including Makkah Masjid, Birla Mandir, Assembly, Salar Jung Museum, and Charminar, further highlighting the increasing popularity of this sustainable mode of transport for tourism across South India.