KSRTC Set to Revolutionize Public Transport with New Tracking App

In a step towards harnessing technology for enhanced operational efficiency and customer service, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to launch a new application named ‘Where is my KSRTC’. This new tracking application is expected to revolutionize public transportation in Kerala, enabling passengers to monitor buses and their routes in real-time, akin to the popular ‘Where is my train’ app.

Efficiency and Transparency in Operations

The unveiling of this application is a part of KSRTC’s broader strategy to overhaul its operations and significantly improve customer service. The organization plans to establish a dedicated control room to manage the Global Positioning System (GPS) systems installed on its buses. This move is expected to facilitate better coordination, tracking, and management of the bus fleet, ensuring the timely arrival and departure of buses.

Cost-Reduction Strategies

In an attempt to curb financial losses, KSRTC is also adopting a cost-reduction strategy. It aims to reschedule bus services to eliminate unnecessary routes and implement cost accounting for each bus. This strategic move is expected to streamline operations, reduce overhead costs, and improve the overall financial health of the organization.

A Unified System

Furthermore, KSRTC has reiterated its goal of integrating all its departments into a unified system through a new software solution. The organization believes that this move will significantly enhance intra-organizational communication, streamline processes, and improve the quality of services rendered to passengers. In a meeting with the Chief Minister, KSRTC discussed the possibility of paying its employees’ salaries in a single installment, marking another step towards operational efficiency.

Regulating Ambulance Services

Additional measures to improve public services in Kerala include an initiative to regulate ambulance services in the state. A committee, led by the Additional Transport Commissioner, has been appointed to determine the tariffs for these services. This initiative is an important step towards ensuring affordable and reliable ambulance services for the residents of Kerala.