Kshitij 2024: A Fusion of Technology and Management Awaits in Kharagpur

Kicking off the new year with a fusion of technology and management, Kshitij 2024 is set to take place from January 19 to 21 in Kharagpur. This annual techno-management fest, touted as one of the largest in Asia, is expected to draw participants from across India, all vying for a slice of the generous INR 35 lakh prize pool.

Competitions and Exhibitions

Over the course of three days, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in more than 20 competitions, including flagship events like Laws of Motion, Robowars, Sandrover, and B-Plan. Each event promises to test participants’ technical and managerial acumen to the limit, with the reward of substantial prizes for those who rise to the challenge.

Apart from the competitions, the fest will also host exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge technology, including humanoid robots and drones. In a unique addition, the Indian Navy will be present to display their maritime capabilities, offering a glimpse into the technology that powers one of the world’s most formidable naval forces.

Guest Lectures and Interactive Sessions

Adding to the event’s allure are guest lectures by industry stalwarts. Notably, Sandeep Jain, CEO and Founder of GeeksforGeeks, will be sharing his insights, likely stirring inspiration among the tech-savvy attendees. In addition, participants can look forward to interactive sessions with the cast of the popular TV series ‘Aspirants’, including the beloved characters ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ and ‘SK’.

Workshops and Entertainment

Furthermore, Kshitij 2024 is not just about competition and learning; it’s also about fun and entertainment. Participants can engage in hands-on workshops conducted by tech industry leaders such as Google Developers and Apple. For those seeking a break from the technical rigours, an e-sports Gamefest with prizes worth INR 80,000 is on the agenda. A thrilling stunt show sponsored by Bajaj Auto & Chetak Limited, along with mega shows featuring international artists, will ensure that the fest is as much about enjoyment as it is about technology and management.