Kriti Sanon's Monochrome Mastery: Checkered Denim Co-ord Set Steals Show During 'Crew' Promotions

Every time Kriti Sanon embarks on the promotional spree of her film, we pay special attention to her social media. Why? Her OOTDs. Well, the actress, who is super busy with the publicity campaign of her recently released film Crew, has (again) kick-started her style streak on a high. For one of the events, the actress slipped into a checkered denim co-ord set by Esse clothing. The stylish number featured a crop top with a long skirt. The sleeveless top came with an inverted sweetheart style hem, which was attached to spaghetti straps, forming a tie-up detailing on the back. The high-waist skirt featured multiple slits and a silver zipper in the centre. The actress kept her look minimal by only pairing it with silver studs and a few rings. Kriti teamed her look with pointy pumps from Zara. A middle-parted sleek high ponytail sealed the deal for her. Her minimal glam included a flawless matte base with just a subtle stroke of blush and matte pink lips.

Advertisment

Style Evolution on the Silver Screen

Before this, Kriti Sanon picked a chocolate brown cutout dress. The chic number came from the shelves of self-cntrd. The body-con outfit featured a collared V-neckline that extended downwards through a front zipper detailing, forming a massive cut-out on the front around the torso. Open-toe heels added pizzazz to the outing. Keeping it minimal, she just picked a pair of statement earrings from the accessories section. The subtle smokey eye glam with dewy nude make-up sealed Kriti's look.

A Black Ensemble for the Trailer Launch

Advertisment

For the trailer launch of Crew, Kriti Sanon rested faith in an all-black look. She picked a ruched bodycon dress, which featured tie-up detailing. The halter neck ensemble flew down to form a bikini-style top. The noodle strings were wrapped around her midriff region in a criss-cross detailing. The high-waist skirt style hem hugged her in all the right places. She teamed her look with a cropped blazer that was resting on her shoulders, adding the added power to the overall look. With an edgy smokey eye look and high bun, Kriti's style gave black a new definition.

The Ultimate Queen of Monochrome Dressing

Kriti Sanon has yet again proved that she is the ultimate queen of monochrome dressing. On the work front, Kriti</