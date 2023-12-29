Kriti Sanon Unveils Her Seven-Step Winter Skincare Routine

In an intimate revelation on her Instagram account, Indian actress Kriti Sanon has shared her personal seven-step skincare routine, specially designed for the biting winter season. The regimen, which includes a selection of products and methods, aims to help her followers achieve a radiant glow despite the harsh winter elements.

Step 1 & 2: Double Cleansing

Sanon’s routine begins with a double cleansing process, crucial for thoroughly cleaning the skin. She uses a combination of coconut oil or a cleansing balm, swiftly followed by a foam-based cleanser. The dual process ensures the removal of all dirt, makeup, and excessive oil from the skin, providing a clean base for the following steps.

Step 3: Homemade Toner

Next, Sanon applies a homemade toner made of rose water and glycerine. The actress swears by this DIY concoction, claiming it helps to calm inflammation, minimize clogged pores, and maintain the skin’s pH balance.

Step 4: Antioxidant-Rich Serum

The third step involves the application of an antioxidant-rich serum. Sanon specifically recommends the Golden Hour Glow serum from her own brand, Hyphen. This serum is a skin elixir, packed with antioxidants, and is said to enhance the skin’s natural glow and vitality.

Step 5: Barrier Care Cream

The fourth step is a sine qua non, focusing on the application of a barrier care cream. Enriched with ceramides and peptides, this cream protects the skin’s surface, locking in moisture and combating the drying effects of winter weather.

Step 6: Nourishing Oil

Sanon suggests an optional fifth step of applying a non-comedogenic oil to seal in moisture. She swears by this step, claiming it provides an added layer of protection and hydration to the skin. The sixth step involves nourishing the eyelashes and eyebrows with a unique mix of castor oil and olive oil, promoting growth and thickness.

Step 7: Lip Balm

The final step in her regimen is the application of lip balm. According to Sanon, this is essential to keep the lips hydrated and prevent chapping during the colder months.

In sharing her routine, Kriti Sanon has emphasized the importance of skincare during winter, providing a comprehensive guide for her followers to maintain healthy and radiant skin during the chilling weather.