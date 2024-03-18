Kriti Sanon Clarifies Crew's Aim: Celebrating Women in Comedy, Not Men Bashing

At the recent trailer launch in Mumbai, Kriti Sanon, alongside co-stars Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, unveiled their upcoming film Crew, a comedy that promises to shatter stereotypes about women-centric films. Sanon emphasized that contrary to common perceptions, Crew focuses on humor rather than serious issues or male disparagement. This film marks a refreshing shift, showcasing women's prowess in comedy.

Breaking Stereotypes with Humor

Kriti Sanon shared her views on the general expectations from women-led films and how Crew deviates from them by offering pure entertainment. She highlighted the refreshing experience of working with women co-stars, praising Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan's talent and versatility. The film, set against the backdrop of aviation, narrates the story of three flight attendants played by Sanon, Khan, and Tabu, embroiled in a comedic heist involving gold bars.

Star-Studded Cast and Production

Crew boasts a stellar ensemble, including Diljit Dosanjh in a significant role and a cameo by Kapil Sharma. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the film is directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, known for his unique storytelling approach. With its trailer already creating a buzz and accumulating over 50 million views, Crew is poised to be a landmark film in the genre of women-led comedies.

Anticipated Release and Impact

Slated for release on March 29, 2024, Crew is expected to make waves in the entertainment industry, challenging the narrative around the capabilities of women in leading and comedic roles. The film's success could pave the way for more such narratives, encouraging diversity and innovation in Bollywood's storytelling paradigms.

As Crew prepares to take audiences on a hilarious journey, it stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where women-led narratives can thrive without conforming to traditional expectations. This film not only celebrates female talent but also promises to be a milestone in comedic cinema, inviting viewers to rethink their perceptions of women-centric films.