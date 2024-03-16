Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat Wed in Grand Style: First Photos and Venue Details Revealed

Actor couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have officially tied the knot, marking their union with a grand celebration that has captivated fans and celebrities alike. The wedding, held at the opulent ITC Grand Bharat on the outskirts of Delhi, was a blend of traditional and modern elements, perfectly encapsulating the couple's journey from co-stars to life partners.

From Screen to Real-Life Romance

Their love story began on the sets of their film projects, blossoming into a beautiful relationship that fans have eagerly followed. Before their marriage, the couple had shared screen space in several movies, showcasing an undeniable chemistry that eventually translated into real life. Their engagement was hinted at through social media posts, leading to much speculation and excitement among their followers.

A Wedding to Remember

The wedding ceremony was a lavish affair with Kriti donning a stunning pink lehenga, complemented by traditional jewelry, while Pulkit opted for a green sherwani paired with white shoes. The couple shared their joy through Instagram, posting pictures that captured the essence of their love story. The venue, ITC Grand Bharat, known for its luxury and elegance, provided a perfect backdrop for their nuptials, with reports suggesting that the overall wedding costs were in the vicinity of Rs 1.5 crore. The menu featured an array of delicacies from across the country, celebrating the diversity of Indian cuisine and the couple's personal tastes.

The Future Awaits

As they embark on this new journey together, Kriti and Pulkit's wedding has set new benchmarks for celebrity weddings with its style, grandeur, and heartfelt moments. The couple's next professional ventures are highly anticipated, with Kriti ready to star in the upcoming movie 'Risky Romeo' and Pulkit having made his mark in 'Fukrey's' latest installment. Their union not only celebrates their love but also their shared passion for cinema, promising more collaborative projects in the future.

As the dust settles on their grand wedding, the entertainment industry and fans alike look forward to seeing how Kriti and Pulkit navigate their careers and personal life. Their wedding has been a testament to their love, setting a high bar for personal and professional partnerships in the limelight.