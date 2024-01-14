KPSC Releases Provisional Answer Key for 2023 Commercial Tax Inspector Examination

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has unveiled the provisional answer key for the 2023 Commercial Tax Inspector (CTI) examination, held on January 7, 2024. The preliminary answer key is now accessible through KPSC’s official online portal. Aspirants seeking to review the answer key can accomplish this by navigating a five-step procedure on the website kpsc.kar.nic.in.

Accessing the CTI Answer Key

First, candidates must locate the specific link for the CTI answer key, which will then redirect them to a new webpage. On this subsequent page, clicking on the answer key link will allow them to view or download the answer key PDF file.

Option to Raise Objections

For those who discover inconsistencies in the provisional answer key, the KPSC has provided an avenue to raise objections until January 16, 2024, by 5:30 PM. Following the objection period, all raised objections will undergo review by the KPSC. Subsequently, the final answer key and CTI exam results will be published.

Keep Updated With KPSC

Candidates are advised to maintain a regular check on the official KPSC website for the latest updates regarding the CTI examination and answer key. This step is vital to ensure that they stay abreast of any changes or additional information that may influence their examination performance or results.