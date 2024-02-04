Kozhikode's Transformation: Garbage Dumps to 'Gardens of Love'

In the closing days of 2023, Kozhikode, Kerala, bore witness to a profound transformation. Over 250 garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), once blights on the landscape, blossomed into 'gardens of love.' This metamorphosis was part of the Sneharamam project, a significant initiative during the annual National Service Scheme (NSS) residential camps held across the district. The campaign aligned with a call to action by M.B. Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Government, to clear such spaces and cultivate around 3,000 'Sneharamams' throughout Kerala.

Kozhikode Leads the Way

Notably, Kozhikode district outshone its counterparts, boasting the highest number of rejuvenated sites. M. Gouthaman, the district coordinator of Suchitwa Mission, lauded the collective effort by the NSS units. The Sneharamam project was a collaboration involving local bodies and the Suchitwa Mission, which provided substantial funding to the NSS units. The financial support was further bolstered by additional funds accrued through sponsorships.

Success Stories and Challenges

One shining example of this initiative's success was the garden established by the NSS unit at Nochad Higher Secondary School. Once a repugnant sewage dumping ground, the area has been transformed into a community relaxation point, replete with eco-friendly installations. This garden was inaugurated by District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh. Other laudable projects include a riverside garden by the Palora Higher Secondary School and a park created by the Achuthan Girls' Higher Secondary School at Beypore.

However, despite these positive strides, challenges persist. Some of the gardens, such as the installations at Nochad, have already faced acts of vandalism. These incidents underscore the difficulties in maintaining these community projects and highlight the need for ongoing vigilance, community involvement, and education to ensure these 'gardens of love' continue to flourish.