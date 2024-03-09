Kozhikode Unveils International Cooperative Museum: A Tribute to India's Cooperative Legacy

India's rich cooperative movement, spanning over a century, gains a monumental tribute with the nearing completion of the International Cooperative Museum (ICM) in Kozhikode, Kerala. Spearheaded by the Karassery Service Co-operative Bank, this ₹150 crore endeavor aims to encapsulate the essence and milestones of cooperatives like Amul, Indian Coffee House, IFFCO, and Kerala Dinesh Beedi, among others. With India housing over 8 lakh cooperatives with a collective membership of 29 crore, the museum is set to become a beacon of learning and tourist attraction.

From Concept to Reality

The journey of the ICM, envisioned by N.K. Abdurahiman, chairperson of Karassery bank, began in 2016 with ambitions to honor and educate about the cooperative movement's impact in India and specifically Kerala. Despite the setbacks of COVID-19, the project adapted, embracing cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality to enhance visitor experience. In partnership with the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society, the museum's construction reflects the cooperative spirit, promising an engaging mix of exhibits, including a wax museum and art gallery.

Global Connections and Support

In its quest to provide a comprehensive narrative, the ICM has sought the support of national and international bodies, including NABARD and the International Cooperative Alliance. Efforts to collect information and display materials have extended to cooperatives across Europe and Japan, highlighting the museum's commitment to showcasing the global impact of cooperative movements. This international collaboration underscores the museum's potential as a platform for cross-cultural exchange and learning.

A Destination for Discovery

With its opening anticipated in less than six months, the ICM is poised to become a major destination in Kozhikode for tourists, students, and researchers alike. The museum not only aims to celebrate the success and achievements of cooperatives but also to inspire future generations by highlighting the cooperative model's role in economic and social development. Through this initiative, the museum aspires to foster a deeper appreciation and understanding of the cooperative movement's significance, both in India and around the world.

As the International Cooperative Museum edges closer to its grand opening, it stands as a testament to the enduring spirit and contributions of the cooperative movement in India. This monumental project not only celebrates India's cooperative legacy but also positions itself as a cornerstone for education, research, and tourism. Its impact is expected to resonate well beyond its physical boundaries, inspiring cooperative initiatives globally and reinforcing the values of collaboration and community.