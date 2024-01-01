en English
Business

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd’s Remarkable Turnaround Under J Rafiq Ahmed

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:32 pm EST
Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd’s Remarkable Turnaround Under J Rafiq Ahmed

Under the transformative leadership of Managing Director J Rafiq Ahmed, Chennai-based Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL) has successfully navigated a significant business metamorphosis. Emerging from the shadows of debt, KICL has diversified its operations, venturing into new realms such as drone technology and footwear manufacturing.

Diversification and Debt Recovery

Among the pivotal changes under Ahmed’s stewardship was the sale of KICL’s superphosphate plant in Ennore, Chennai. The transaction, involving the reputable Murugappa group, was a strategic maneuver aimed at bolstering the company’s financial stability and reshaping its business model. A decisive shift away from the traditional, KICL’s journey to debt recovery has been marked by a keen sense of innovation and adaptability.

Expanding into Footwear Manufacturing

As part of its diversification strategy, KICL has made an ambitious foray into the footwear sector. Partnering with Zhong Bu Development Singapore Pte. Ltd., the company plans to establish an adhesive factory in Perambalur, India’s first non-leather footwear component cluster. The project, involving an investment of Rs 70 crore, is expected to create over 200 jobs in the region, contributing to the local economy.

Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd. and the Non-Leather Component Cluster

The adhesive factory forms part of a larger footwear park being developed by Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd., a joint venture company. Expected to commence operations within six months, the factory is one of the significant projects to be announced during the upcoming Tamil Nadu Global Investor Meet (TNGIM).

The non-leather component cluster aligns with the Make-in-India policy and the China Plus One strategy. With an emphasis on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals, the initiative is designed to provide employment opportunities, particularly for women. The first factory in the park, JR One Footwear Pvt Ltd, has already launched production of the Crocs brand of footwear. The cluster, expected to house 30 factories, has seen Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd. tie up with 21 companies to set up in the cluster, with these partnerships to be formalized at the TNGIM.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

