Business

Kothari Industrial Corporation: A Remarkable Turnaround Story

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
Kothari Industrial Corporation: A Remarkable Turnaround Story

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd (KICL), a Chennai-based company, has made a remarkable turnaround under the leadership of J Rafiq Ahmed. The company has undergone a significant restructuring, leading to a change in management, human resources, and business focus. The revamp was initiated with the goal of reviving the company’s legacy brand, which has now successfully emerged out of debt and ventured into new business areas, including drones and footwear.

Divestment and New Ventures

KICL divested its superphosphate plant in Chennai to the Murugappa group, marking a significant step in its restructuring process. The company also plans to relist on the stock exchanges. One of the most noteworthy developments under Ahmed’s leadership is the creation of India’s first non-leather footwear component cluster in Perambalur.

Non-Leather Footwear Cluster: A New Paradigm

This non-leather cluster is anticipated to align with environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals, particularly the creation of employment opportunities for women. The Singaporean company, Zhong Bu Development, is investing Rs 70 crore to set up an adhesive factory in the cluster, which is expected to provide over 200 jobs. Phoenix Kothari Footwear Ltd, a joint venture between KICL and Shoetown, has already commenced production of Crocs brand footwear in this cluster.

Aligning with National and Global Strategies

Ahmed envisions the cluster hosting 30 factories and attracting numerous international companies. This aligns with India’s Make-in-India initiative and the global China Plus One strategy. The upcoming Tamil Nadu Global Investor Meet (TNGIM) will formalize agreements with 21 companies to establish operations in the cluster. This major development indicates the potential of the non-leather footwear sector in India, and its alignment with national and global manufacturing strategies.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

