en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kotak811 Launches ‘Finance ka +1’ Initiative to Boost Financial Literacy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Kotak811 Launches ‘Finance ka +1’ Initiative to Boost Financial Literacy

Kotak811, India’s pioneering digital bank, has launched a new campaign named ‘Finance ka +1’, aimed at promoting financial literacy and independence among its users. This campaign is aimed at simplifying financial concepts, thereby encouraging individuals to take control of their financial planning and management.

Transforming Banking with Digitalization

Established on March 29, 2017, Kotak811 was born out of the changing transactional behaviors in India post-November 8, 2016. It offers a user-friendly platform for opening savings accounts and conducting transactions via its Kotak Mobile Banking app. With over 250 features, the app is designed to deliver a convenient and comprehensive banking experience, enabling customers to manage their finances from anywhere, at any time.

A Significant Footprint across India

Kotak811 has a significant customer base spanning over 1,000 cities and towns across India, covering more than 10,000 pin codes. The digital bank boasts an impressive record of digital account openings every five seconds, with more than half of these accounts being opened outside regular banking hours. The quick account opening process and video call-based KYC verification further simplify the banking process for users.

The ‘Finance ka +1’ Initiative

The ‘Finance ka +1’ campaign is a strategic move by Kotak811 to reinforce its commitment to digital banking and financial empowerment of its users. This campaign is set to further enhance the bank’s commitment to promoting financial literacy and independence among its users, thereby fostering a more financially literate and independent populace.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd's Share Price Skyrockets Amid Sarawak Government's Takeover Plans

By BNN Correspondents

Industrial Sector Forecasts Strong Growth: Jefferies' Take on 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Pembrokeshire County Council Denies Retrospective Planning Permission for Willhome Farm Barn

By Rizwan Shah

Renishaw Bolsters Workforce with New Apprenticeships and Invests in Sustainable Manufacturing

By BNN Correspondents

Montenegro's Parliament Approves 2024 Budget, Projects 3.1% Fiscal Def ...
@Business · 2 mins
Montenegro's Parliament Approves 2024 Budget, Projects 3.1% Fiscal Def ...
heart comment 0
BaFin Maintains SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO at 4.25%

By Wojciech Zylm

BaFin Maintains SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO at 4.25%
Italian Fashion Thrives in Russia Despite Overall Export Decline

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian Fashion Thrives in Russia Despite Overall Export Decline
BaFin Upholds SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO Group at 4.25%

By Wojciech Zylm

BaFin Upholds SREP Own Funds Requirements for flatexDEGIRO Group at 4.25%
Scottish Businesses Eager to Seize Opportunities in 2024: Bank of Scotland Survey

By Geeta Pillai

Scottish Businesses Eager to Seize Opportunities in 2024: Bank of Scotland Survey
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
10 seconds
Chicago State Cougars vs Oklahoma State Cowboys: A Duel of Contrasting Styles
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
10 seconds
Malaysia's Health Minister Targeted by Facebook Impersonator: A Sign of Digital Deception
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
54 seconds
Dr McKenna Cup Kickoff: Donegal Versus Armagh in Pre-Season Showdown
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
58 seconds
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies: A Horizon League Showdown
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
1 min
Serdar Denktash: A Life Overshadowed by Legacy and Shaped by Politics
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore
1 min
Abdul Aleem Khan: A Pillar of Community Engagement in Lahore
Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages
2 mins
Study Reveals Emotional and Behavioral Impacts of Different Alcoholic Beverages
San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants
2 mins
San Diego Toreros Set to Host Saint Mary's Gaels in a Showdown of Collegiate Basketball Giants
Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer
2 mins
Community Rallies to Support CRY Charity Following Tragic Death of Young Police Officer
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
52 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
56 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app