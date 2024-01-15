en English
Automotive

Kotak General Insurance Boosts Emergency Roadside Assistance Services

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:42 am EST
Kotak General Insurance Boosts Emergency Roadside Assistance Services

In a move to provide superior and hassle-free emergency assistance for policyholders, Kotak General Insurance has announced a significant enhancement of its emergency roadside assistance services as part of its car insurance plans. This initiative is set to improve the overall customer experience, especially during those critical moments when roadside emergencies can cause a great deal of stress and inconvenience.

Revamping Emergency Services

Acknowledging the numerous challenges that roadside emergencies can pose, including delays, frustration, and additional expenses, Kotak General Insurance has taken the bold step to revamp its emergency services. The revamped services include several key features designed to offer immediate assistance and to handle breakdowns directly at the location, thereby saving time and effort for the policyholders.

24/7 Helpline and On-site Repair Services

Firstly, a dedicated helpline is now available 24/7, staffed by trained professionals ready to provide immediate assistance. On-site repair services have also been introduced, offering expert help to handle breakdowns directly where they occur. This feature not only minimizes the inconvenience but also significantly reduces the waiting time for the vehicle owners.

Towing Assistance and More

When on-site repairs are not possible, towing assistance is provided to transport cars to the nearest cashless network garage. In situations where a vehicle runs out of fuel, fuel assistance is available to deliver a specific amount of fuel to the policyholder. Additionally, battery jumpstart services and flat tyre assistance have also been included in the enhanced service package. These measures ensure that policyholders can continue their journeys safely, without having to worry about the additional stress of dealing with such emergencies.

The service enhancements aim to make Kotak General Insurance’s car insurance more reliable and convenient for customers across India. By addressing the common challenges faced during roadside emergencies, Kotak General Insurance demonstrates its commitment to improving the customer experience and setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

