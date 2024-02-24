Koshish Seminar: A Unified Front Against Substance Abuse in Srinagar's Schools

On a brisk morning in Srinagar, the ADR Centre at the District Court Complex buzzed with an uncommon fervor. Educators, law enforcement officers, and volunteers converged, united by a shared mission to combat a growing concern within the valley - substance abuse among school-aged children. The event, aptly named 'Koshish' meaning effort, was not merely a seminar but a clarion call for collective action, spearheaded by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in collaboration with NGOs Kashmir Concern and White Globe, and supported by Aryans Group of Colleges.

The Urgent Call for Intervention

Substance abuse, particularly among the youth, has long painted a troubling picture across the globe. Srinagar, with its serene landscapes and rich history, is no exception to this epidemic. The 'Koshish' seminar brought this issue to the forefront, highlighting the critical roles of various sectors in addressing this menace. Dignitaries such as Jawad Ahmed, Chairman DLSA (PDJ), Srinagar; Rajiv Om Prakash Pandey, DIG Central Kashmir; and Tahir Ahmad Magray, Revenue Officer to Divisional Commissioner, elucidated the multifaceted approach needed to stem the tide of drug abuse.

Discussions underscored the importance of the judiciary, law enforcement, media, educational institutions, and NGOs working in synergy. The seminar not only shed light on the legal repercussions of drug-related activities but also emphasized the necessity of a supportive environment for prevention and rehabilitation, advocating for a shift from punishment to support and recovery.

Building a Resilient Support System

The emphasis on the role of teachers and counsellors in early detection and intervention became a pivotal point of discussion. Educators are often on the front lines, witnessing the early signs of substance abuse among students. The seminar underscored the need for equipping them with the right tools and knowledge to act effectively, serving as a crucial bridge between students in need and professional help.

The collaborative efforts extend beyond the seminar, as highlighted by the Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) J&K's advocacy for special courts under the NDPS Act. Such initiatives aim to expedite trials and enhance deterrents against drug abuse, reflecting a broader commitment to legal and community-based solutions.

Challenges and the Path Forward

While the seminar marked a significant step towards addressing substance abuse, it also underscored the challenges that lie ahead. The stigma associated with drug addiction, lack of resources for rehabilitation, and the need for sustained community engagement were identified as critical hurdles. Yet, the event's collaborative spirit offered hope. Recognizing journalists for their role in raising public awareness, the seminar underscored the power of media in changing narratives around substance abuse.

The fight against substance abuse in Srinagar, and indeed globally, is far from over. However, initiatives like 'Koshish' illuminate the path forward - a path paved with education, legal reform, and above all, compassion and understanding. As the community continues to band together, the message is clear: the battle against substance abuse is a collective one, and every effort counts.