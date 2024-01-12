Kontor Space Limited’s Stock Surges Amid Expansion Plans and Strong Financial Performance

The stock of Kontor Space Limited, a niche player in the space-as-a-service industry, witnessed a 5 percent surge from the day’s low following the company’s announcement of its operational expansion. The micro-cap company, boasting a market capitalization of Rs. 55 Crores, was trading at Rs. 92.40 per share at 10:30 a.m.

Expansion Plans

The company has inked a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a new coworking center sprawling over 25,000 sq. Ft in MIDC, Andheri East. The new center is designed to accommodate 500 seats and is slated to be operational from the second quarter of FY 2024-25.

Projected Revenue Growth

The new center is anticipated to augment Kontor Space’s revenue by Rs. 3.5 Crores in its initial fiscal year and approximately Rs. 6 Crores in FY 2025-26. The company has been on a growth trajectory, registering a substantial 128.68 percent surge in revenue from Rs. 4.01 Crore in FY22 to Rs. 9.17 Crore in FY23.

Impressive Financial Performance

Notably, Kontor Space Limited’s profits have also seen an impressive leap, skyrocketing from Rs. 30 Lakhs to Rs. 1.88 Crore. The company’s return on equity (ROE) stands at a robust 69.59 percent, with a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 48.43 percent, underscoring its financial health and investor appeal.