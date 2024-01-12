en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kontor Space Limited’s Stock Surges Amid Expansion Plans and Strong Financial Performance

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:32 am EST
Kontor Space Limited’s Stock Surges Amid Expansion Plans and Strong Financial Performance

The stock of Kontor Space Limited, a niche player in the space-as-a-service industry, witnessed a 5 percent surge from the day’s low following the company’s announcement of its operational expansion. The micro-cap company, boasting a market capitalization of Rs. 55 Crores, was trading at Rs. 92.40 per share at 10:30 a.m.

Expansion Plans

The company has inked a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a new coworking center sprawling over 25,000 sq. Ft in MIDC, Andheri East. The new center is designed to accommodate 500 seats and is slated to be operational from the second quarter of FY 2024-25.

Projected Revenue Growth

The new center is anticipated to augment Kontor Space’s revenue by Rs. 3.5 Crores in its initial fiscal year and approximately Rs. 6 Crores in FY 2025-26. The company has been on a growth trajectory, registering a substantial 128.68 percent surge in revenue from Rs. 4.01 Crore in FY22 to Rs. 9.17 Crore in FY23.

Impressive Financial Performance

Notably, Kontor Space Limited’s profits have also seen an impressive leap, skyrocketing from Rs. 30 Lakhs to Rs. 1.88 Crore. The company’s return on equity (ROE) stands at a robust 69.59 percent, with a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 48.43 percent, underscoring its financial health and investor appeal.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
18 seconds ago
Larsen & Toubro Ltd Stock Soars on New Order Announcement
Larsen & Toubro Ltd, an eminent multinational conglomerate, experienced a notable 2 percent hike in its share price following the disclosure of a new contract for its buildings and factories segment. The company’s stock price escalated to Rs 3573.25 per share, a substantial rise from the preceding close of Rs 3500.25. The financial markets responded
Larsen & Toubro Ltd Stock Soars on New Order Announcement
Asetek A/S Leases 20% of New Development Center to Aalborg Tech Firm
2 mins ago
Asetek A/S Leases 20% of New Development Center to Aalborg Tech Firm
Nibe Ltd Share Price Soars After Strategic Moves: A Detailed Look
2 mins ago
Nibe Ltd Share Price Soars After Strategic Moves: A Detailed Look
United Van Der Horst Limited's Stock Surges 5% on Equity Share Sub-Division Announcement
19 seconds ago
United Van Der Horst Limited's Stock Surges 5% on Equity Share Sub-Division Announcement
Navigating Rough Seas: Shipping Industry Grapples with Europe's ETS Regulation
1 min ago
Navigating Rough Seas: Shipping Industry Grapples with Europe's ETS Regulation
CESC Limited Stocks Surge Post New Order Announcement from UPERC
2 mins ago
CESC Limited Stocks Surge Post New Order Announcement from UPERC
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Tensions Simmer in Maharashtra: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad at the Centre of Controversy
15 seconds
Political Tensions Simmer in Maharashtra: NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad at the Centre of Controversy
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
1 min
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
Ayushmann Khurrana to Star as Sourav Ganguly in Upcoming Biopic
1 min
Ayushmann Khurrana to Star as Sourav Ganguly in Upcoming Biopic
Shiv Sena's Internal Politics: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Approves Chief Whip Amid Controversy
1 min
Shiv Sena's Internal Politics: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Approves Chief Whip Amid Controversy
Bombay High Court Awaits Replies on Petition for Living Will Custodians
1 min
Bombay High Court Awaits Replies on Petition for Living Will Custodians
Adelaide International Tennis Tournament: Final Showdown Set with Lehecka, Draper, Ostapenko, and Kasatkina
2 mins
Adelaide International Tennis Tournament: Final Showdown Set with Lehecka, Draper, Ostapenko, and Kasatkina
Bon Secours Launches New Adolescent Behavioral Health Facility
3 mins
Bon Secours Launches New Adolescent Behavioral Health Facility
The Silent Struggle: Unmasking the Epidemic of Pelvic Organ Prolapse
5 mins
The Silent Struggle: Unmasking the Epidemic of Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Geneva Struggles to Enforce Smoking Ban in Outdoor Areas
6 mins
Geneva Struggles to Enforce Smoking Ban in Outdoor Areas
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
11 mins
King Charles Speaks Out Amid Royal Lodge Dispute and Diplomatic Celebrations
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
37 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app