Kolkata Unveils First Under-River Metro, Ensures Seamless Telecom Connectivity

As Kolkata heralds a new era with the launch of its pioneering under-river Metro service, telecom giants gear up to offer flawless voice and data services to passengers. The East-West Metro corridor, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, features India’s first transit route beneath the Hooghly river, marking a landmark achievement in urban transportation and connectivity.

Telecom Titans Rise to the Challenge

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has led the charge by completing an extensive network deployment across the entire East-West Metro corridor, ensuring that passengers enjoy uninterrupted connectivity, even in the 520-meter stretch beneath the river. Airtel too has confirmed its network’s readiness to serve the corridor, promising a seamless user experience. While Jio has remained tight-lipped, the anticipation of their network coverage remains high among the commuting populace.

Conquering Under-River Connectivity

Addressing the unique challenges presented by the under-river tunnel, situated 13 meters below the riverbed, Vi has implemented state-of-the-art IBS (In-Building Solutions) in the underwater tunnel as well as the underground Metro tunnel. This ensures a superior network experience for all passengers traversing this architectural marvel, which stretches for 10.8 km underground, including the river crossing.

Ready for the Ride

With the East-West Metro corridor now open to the public, the commitment displayed by telecom operators to provide uninterrupted connectivity is a testament to their dedication to enhancing commuter experiences. This initiative not only facilitates smooth communication for passengers but also ensures access to essential online services during their journey. As Kolkata steps into the future with this incredible infrastructure development, the collaboration between telecom providers and metro authorities sets a new standard for urban transport solutions.