Kolkata Travel Enthusiasts Plan Getaways for Extended January Weekends

Kolkata, a city renowned for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant arts scene, is once again buzzing with excitement. The cause? The impending arrival of two consecutive extended weekends in January has stirred up the travel enthusiasts of the city. The holidays on account of Swami Vivekananda’s birthday on January 12 and Republic Day on January 26, both falling on Fridays, have presented a perfect opportunity for short, rejuvenating getaways.

Favorite Destinations Witnessing a Surge in Bookings

A noticeable spike in bookings for accommodations at popular weekend destinations is evident. Locations like Mandarmani, Tajpur, Purulia, Jhargram, Santiniketan, and Bakkhali are drawing in tourists in droves. These destinations, a mix of tranquil beaches, dense forests, and historical sites, offer a variety of experiences within a few hours’ drive from Kolkata.

Travelers and Hoteliers Gear Up

Travelers like Abhishek Dasgupta have wisely planned their trips well in advance to secure accommodations at favorable rates. Meanwhile, hoteliers are seeing their establishments fill up at an impressive rate. Biswajit Mahapatra of the Mandarmani and Tajpur Hotel Owners’ Welfare Association reports high occupancy rates, with bookings reaching 80%-90% capacity.

Resorts and Historical ‘Rajbaris’ in High Demand

It’s not just hotels that are benefiting from this surge in travel. Resorts and historical ‘Rajbaris’ are also experiencing a high volume of bookings. Places like Vedic Village Spa Resort are anticipating an occupancy rate of over 70%. Even picnic spots are in high demand, with people planning day-long excursions during these extended weekends.

The city of joy, Kolkata, thus stands poised to spread its mirth far and wide, as its citizens set out to explore and unwind in the lap of nature, history, and culture. These short retreats promise to be a revitalizing start to the year, setting a positive tone for the months to come.