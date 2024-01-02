en English
India

Kolkata Metro’s Blue Line Records 27% Rise in Ridership on New Year’s Day

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
Kolkata Metro’s Blue Line Records 27% Rise in Ridership on New Year’s Day

On New Year’s Day, Kolkata Metro witnessed a historic rise in ridership, a testament to the public’s growing faith in the system’s capacity to handle high commuter volumes effectively. A staggering 4,83,607 passengers traveled on the Blue Line, marking a whopping 27.31% increase from the previous year’s count on the same day.

Metro Stations’ Traffic Analysis

The Dumdum station emerged as the busiest hub, registering 52,584 commuters. Close on its heels were Rabindra Sadan and Dakshineswar stations, with footfall figures of 37,903 and 35,734 respectively, indicating key transit points for passengers. Esplanade also reported a significant number of users, maintaining its footfall from last year, hence cementing its place as a crucial junction.

Public’s Growing Trust in Kolkata Metro

The surge in passenger numbers is a clear indicator of the growing trust that the public places on the Metro’s capabilities. It isn’t merely about the Metro’s ability to transport people from point A to point B, but it’s the efficiency, punctuality, and the overall operational services that the Kolkata Metro provides which have been consistently praised by the public.

Effective Planning and Operational Services

The increase in patronage is also a testament to the effective planning and operational services of the Kolkata Metro. The services have been designed keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of commuters, showcasing the Metro’s commitment towards providing a seamless transit experience. From ensuring timely arrivals and departures to maintaining high standards of cleanliness, the Kolkata Metro’s focus on operational excellence has left a lasting impression on its users, thereby contributing to the increased ridership.

As the Kolkata Metro continues to evolve, it promises to offer an even more efficient and comfortable travel experience for its passengers, aiming to further increase its ridership in the coming years.

India Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

