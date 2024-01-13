Kolkata Metro Seeks Land for Dakshineswar Station Expansion

In Kolkata, the Metro Railway is actively seeking land from the state government to expand the platform of Dakshineswar Metro station. General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy articulates that the present space limitations at the station are hampering the efficiency of the Noapara-Dakshineswar section. This is primarily due to the absence of a safety length that enables trains to switch tracks effectively.

Expansion to Enhance Efficiency and Safety

The proposed expansion, which plans to extend the platform by 90 metres, is deemed necessary to house an eight-car rake and facilitate proper track switching. Despite Dakshineswar station’s key location in the vital North-South corridor, the frequency and number of services available to passengers are less than at other sections. Currently, trains operate at a six-minute interval here, compared to five minutes on other routes.

Strategic Plan for Land Acquisition

A comprehensive plan detailing the land required for the expansion has been handed over to the state government. This plan includes potential modifications around the skywalk and proposals for road widening. The execution of these proposals would lead to enhanced access and convenience for Metro passengers.

Ongoing Discussions and Alternative Solutions

The Metro Railway is in the midst of ongoing discussions with the state to resolve this land acquisition issue. At the same time, the authority is considering alternative solutions should the state government decide against providing the requested land. The ultimate aim is to uplift the operational efficiency of the Noapara-Dakshineswar section and ensure a smoother commute for passengers.