en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kolkata Metro Seeks Land for Dakshineswar Station Expansion

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:40 pm EST
Kolkata Metro Seeks Land for Dakshineswar Station Expansion

In Kolkata, the Metro Railway is actively seeking land from the state government to expand the platform of Dakshineswar Metro station. General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy articulates that the present space limitations at the station are hampering the efficiency of the Noapara-Dakshineswar section. This is primarily due to the absence of a safety length that enables trains to switch tracks effectively.

Expansion to Enhance Efficiency and Safety

The proposed expansion, which plans to extend the platform by 90 metres, is deemed necessary to house an eight-car rake and facilitate proper track switching. Despite Dakshineswar station’s key location in the vital North-South corridor, the frequency and number of services available to passengers are less than at other sections. Currently, trains operate at a six-minute interval here, compared to five minutes on other routes.

Strategic Plan for Land Acquisition

A comprehensive plan detailing the land required for the expansion has been handed over to the state government. This plan includes potential modifications around the skywalk and proposals for road widening. The execution of these proposals would lead to enhanced access and convenience for Metro passengers.

Ongoing Discussions and Alternative Solutions

The Metro Railway is in the midst of ongoing discussions with the state to resolve this land acquisition issue. At the same time, the authority is considering alternative solutions should the state government decide against providing the requested land. The ultimate aim is to uplift the operational efficiency of the Noapara-Dakshineswar section and ensure a smoother commute for passengers.

0
India Transportation
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Indian Court Sentences Two to Seven Years for Auto-rickshaw Robbery, Shakes Public Confidence in Transport
The sharp ring of justice resonated through a local court in India on Friday as it sentenced two individuals, Nitesh Sharma, a 22-year-old from Bihar, and Rajwinder Kaur, a 35-year-old from Punjab, to seven years in prison. Their crime? A chilling robbery of a college student at knife-point in an auto-rickshaw back in 2022. The
Indian Court Sentences Two to Seven Years for Auto-rickshaw Robbery, Shakes Public Confidence in Transport
Pune Authorities Conduct Anti-Encroachment Drive, Plan Road Expansion
9 mins ago
Pune Authorities Conduct Anti-Encroachment Drive, Plan Road Expansion
Former Hospital Dean Faces Prosecution in Drug Kingpin Escape Case
11 mins ago
Former Hospital Dean Faces Prosecution in Drug Kingpin Escape Case
Anantnag Police Crackdown on Narcotics Trade: Family of Three Arrested
3 mins ago
Anantnag Police Crackdown on Narcotics Trade: Family of Three Arrested
Mumbai Air Show 2024: Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran and Sarang Teams to Dazzle City Skyline
6 mins ago
Mumbai Air Show 2024: Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran and Sarang Teams to Dazzle City Skyline
Hyderabad Triumphs in Cricket and Cycling; SAI to Conduct Trials
7 mins ago
Hyderabad Triumphs in Cricket and Cycling; SAI to Conduct Trials
Latest Headlines
World News
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity: Election Manifesto Revealed
6 seconds
Sheikh Hasina Reaffirms Bangladesh's Path to Prosperity: Election Manifesto Revealed
Denver Nuggets' Coach Reflects on High-Scoring NBA Season and Upcoming Challenges
1 min
Denver Nuggets' Coach Reflects on High-Scoring NBA Season and Upcoming Challenges
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
1 min
Anticipation and Uncertainty: Uganda Braces for High-Profile Events and Developments
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
2 mins
Florida Pickleball Community Rallies for AEDs in Parks After Tragedy
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
2 mins
Dunkley Byelection: A Political Turning Point Amid Economic Pressures
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
3 mins
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
4 mins
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
4 mins
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
5 mins
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app