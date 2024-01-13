en English
Kolkata Metro Seeks Improvements for Dakshineswar Station; Gets Green Light for Automatic Operations

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
In a bid to improve operational efficiency, the Kolkata Metro Railway has sought permission from the state government to extend the viaduct near the Dakshineswar station by 90 meters. The proposed extension, aimed at easing speed restrictions and bottlenecks experienced by the trains, is a significant step towards streamlining the transit process. This development comes in the wake of challenges faced by the station, which is a key point for devotees visiting the nearby Kali temple.

Addressing Speed Restrictions

The current layout of the Dakshineswar station necessitates a brief halt before trains reach the rear side due to the lack of a crossover point for changing lines. According to General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy, the track length after the Dakshineswar station is inadequate for safety, necessitating an extension of about 90 meters. This extension will effectively resolve the ongoing speed restrictions and other issues, enhancing the overall efficiency of the Metro service.

Proposed Infrastructure Modifications

The proposed modification plan includes the construction of up to two new pillars and a crossover point to allow trains to switch tracks seamlessly. The plan also envisages the widening of the road below and alterations to the existing skywalk. The current skywalk, a 380m-long elevated pathway, connects the suburban railway station and the Metro station in Dakshineswar with the Kali temple. These infrastructure enhancements are expected to significantly improve the transit experience for devotees and regular commuters alike.

Automatic Train Operations on the Green Line

On a related note, the Kolkata Metro has received clearance for ‘automatic train operations’ (ATO) between Sealdah and Sector V on the Green Line. Part of the communication-based train control system (CBCTC), the ATO system incorporates Automatic Train Protection, Operation, and Supervision. This technology allows trains to run more efficiently, delivering benefits such as reduced power consumption and increased passenger comfort. The ATO technology, according to Mr. Reddy, will soon be operational on the Green Line, marking a significant advancement in Metro operations.

Amidst these developments, the Kolkata Metro Railway also anticipates the arrival of 58 new rakes over the next two years, a move that will further contribute to operational upgrades and enhancements.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

