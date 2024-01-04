en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kolkata Metro Expands Paper-Based QR Code Ticketing to Salt Lake Sector V Station

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Kolkata Metro Expands Paper-Based QR Code Ticketing to Salt Lake Sector V Station

January 4, 2024, marks another milestone for Kolkata Metro Railway as it extends its paper-based QR code ticketing system to Salt Lake Sector V station on the East-West Metro Corridor. Initially introduced and field-tested at Sealdah Metro station on October 11 of the previous year, this innovative ticketing solution now finds its place in the IT hub Metro station, a pivotal point on the Green Line.

Behind the QR Code System

This ticketing alternative was conceived and developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). It coexists with smart cards and mobile QR code tickets, thus offering a variety of choices to commuters. The recent expansion was, in part, a response to a software glitch on January 1, leading to disruptions in token issuance across several lines. The incident underscored the necessity for diversified ticketing methods.

Upgrades and Implementation

With the implementation of necessary upgrades to Automatic Fare Collection Process Control (AFC-PC) gates, the paper-based QR code system is now fully operational at Green Line stations. Commuters, on their part, have welcomed this new option with enthusiasm, marking a successful first day of implementation at Salt Lake Sector V station.

Looking Ahead

Reflecting on the expansion, Kausik Mitra, chief public relations officer of Metro authorities, shared that they plan to monitor commuter response before rolling out the system across the entire corridor. The success of this system might even pave the way for its implementation in other lines, including potential expansions to the Blue and Purple Lines.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
29 seconds ago
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, recently took the municipal authorities of Gandhinagar to task over their inefficient approach to infrastructure development, particularly the practice of constructing roads only to later tear them up for sewerage projects. This critique was voiced during a cheque distribution event involving a significant Rs 2,084 crore fund dedicated to town
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
Double-Lane Road to Connect Border Village Niti in Uttarakhand by October
5 mins ago
Double-Lane Road to Connect Border Village Niti in Uttarakhand by October
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
6 mins ago
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
University of Jammu Emphasizes Academic Excellence and Infrastructure Development: A Glimpse into the Future
37 seconds ago
University of Jammu Emphasizes Academic Excellence and Infrastructure Development: A Glimpse into the Future
Jammu and Kashmir Police Nabs Two Inter-State Drug Peddlers
1 min ago
Jammu and Kashmir Police Nabs Two Inter-State Drug Peddlers
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
1 min ago
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
Latest Headlines
World News
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
14 seconds
Public Health Vending Machines: An Innovative Lifeline in Taylor County
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
30 seconds
Gujarat’s CM Criticizes Municipal Inefficiencies, Gift City Grabs Attention, & Political Influence Shifts South
Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary's in Historic Victory
52 seconds
Severn Basketball Triumphs Over St. Mary's in Historic Victory
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
57 seconds
Healthcare Boost for Journalists: Full Medical Discount Restored at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
1 min
Alabama's Nick Saban Perceived as Arrogant by Top Recruits: Report
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
1 min
Jammu District Congress Committee Meeting: A Call for Change
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
1 min
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
Basdeo Panday: A Multifaceted Leader Remembered
1 min
Basdeo Panday: A Multifaceted Leader Remembered
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
Senate Democrats Criticize Biden's Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app