Kolkata Metro Expands Paper-Based QR Code Ticketing to Salt Lake Sector V Station

January 4, 2024, marks another milestone for Kolkata Metro Railway as it extends its paper-based QR code ticketing system to Salt Lake Sector V station on the East-West Metro Corridor. Initially introduced and field-tested at Sealdah Metro station on October 11 of the previous year, this innovative ticketing solution now finds its place in the IT hub Metro station, a pivotal point on the Green Line.

Behind the QR Code System

This ticketing alternative was conceived and developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS). It coexists with smart cards and mobile QR code tickets, thus offering a variety of choices to commuters. The recent expansion was, in part, a response to a software glitch on January 1, leading to disruptions in token issuance across several lines. The incident underscored the necessity for diversified ticketing methods.

Upgrades and Implementation

With the implementation of necessary upgrades to Automatic Fare Collection Process Control (AFC-PC) gates, the paper-based QR code system is now fully operational at Green Line stations. Commuters, on their part, have welcomed this new option with enthusiasm, marking a successful first day of implementation at Salt Lake Sector V station.

Looking Ahead

Reflecting on the expansion, Kausik Mitra, chief public relations officer of Metro authorities, shared that they plan to monitor commuter response before rolling out the system across the entire corridor. The success of this system might even pave the way for its implementation in other lines, including potential expansions to the Blue and Purple Lines.