Kolkata Event Honors Acid Attack Survivors, Emphasizes Support and Dental Care

In a heartwarming event on the eve of International Women's Day in Kolkata, acid attack survivors were recognized for their resilience and courage. Organized by the Indian Dental Association (Kolkata City), Brave Soul Foundation, Rotary Club of Kolkata Hiland Park 3291, and White Zone Dental Clinic, the ceremony aimed to shed light on the continuous struggles these survivors face, particularly in terms of dental health, while also celebrating their indomitable spirit.

Support Systems and Medical Challenges

Poly Debnath, an acid attack survivor who has been left blind in one eye and with significant dental issues, shared her experience, emphasizing the crucial role support organizations play in the recovery process. Medical professionals, including Dr Biswajit Panda, highlighted the intricate dental complications survivors endure, ranging from severe dental erosion to complex surgeries like maxillectomy or mandibulectomy. These issues not only affect survivors physically but also impose a heavy psychological burden, impacting their ability to eat, speak, and smile confidently.

Restoring Smiles and Lives

The event underscored the importance of sustainable dental care solutions for acid attack survivors. Through the collective efforts of dental professionals and supporting organizations, survivors are provided with treatments aimed at restoring their smiles and, by extension, a sense of normalcy and confidence in their lives. Dr Krishnakali Chatterjee expressed a collective commitment to aiding survivors in their physical and emotional recovery, advocating for a future where every individual can overcome past adversities with community support.

Felicitations and Future Hopes

Survivors like Kakoli Das, Shammi, Angura Bibi, Monica Mondal, and Poli Debnath were felicitated during the event, which was graced by notable personalities including actor Priyanka Sarkar and folk singer Poushali Banerjee. The ceremony not only served as a platform to honor the survivors' bravery but also as a reminder of the societal responsibility to support those affected by such heinous crimes. It highlighted the critical role of dental care in the comprehensive rehabilitation of acid attack survivors, advocating for a more inclusive and empathetic society.

As the event concluded, the atmosphere was not just one of celebration, but also of contemplation on the long journey ahead. It served as a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative impact of solidarity and compassion in healing wounds, both visible and invisible. In acknowledging the challenges faced by acid attack survivors, the community takes a step forward in ensuring a more supportive and caring environment for all individuals, regardless of the trials they have endured.