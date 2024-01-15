Kolkata Enjoys a Bustling Sunday with Winter Festivities and High Turnout at Popular Spots

As winter’s chill descended over Kolkata this Sunday, the mercury dipped to the season’s lowest at 12.9 degrees Celsius, invigorating the city’s spirit and painting a bustling tableau at its popular spots. The crisp air and glorious sunshine coaxed residents out of their homes, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of activity.

A Bustling Sunday in Kolkata

The city’s treasured landmarks – Victoria Memorial, Alipore zoo, Eco Park, and the sprawling Maidan – swarmed with people, all seizing the day to revel in the winter chill. The Alipore zoo, in particular, saw an exceptional surge, selling over 55,000 tickets, a testament to the city’s love for wildlife and winter sunshine. The management had to resort to ropes for crowd management, a sight seldom seen.

A Day Out in the City

Families and children were found indulging in various activities. The air rang with the laughter of children on pony rides, the clatter of phaetons, the cheer of badminton matches, and the joy of picnics. In Kolkata, winter is more than a season – it’s a celebration, a time for family outings, and an opportunity for recreational activities.

The Changing Weather and its Effects

Despite the high turnout and vibrant atmosphere, the Met department forecasted that the cold and dry weather would persist only until Tuesday. A rainy spell due to a Western Disturbance is predicted to follow, possibly dampening the city’s festive spirit. The Eco Park in New Town, which saw over 37,268 visitors, and the fast food stalls, which witnessed brisk sales, might see a change in the footfall.

Thrills and Chills at Nicco Park

Nicco Park, too, reported a high turnout. Their roller-coaster and interactive shows, perennial crowd favorites, drew substantial crowds, adding to the lively atmosphere. Overall, the pleasant winter weather contributed to a bustling and spirited Sunday in Kolkata, proving yet again that for the city, winter isn’t just a season – it’s an event.