en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kolkata Enjoys a Bustling Sunday with Winter Festivities and High Turnout at Popular Spots

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Kolkata Enjoys a Bustling Sunday with Winter Festivities and High Turnout at Popular Spots

As winter’s chill descended over Kolkata this Sunday, the mercury dipped to the season’s lowest at 12.9 degrees Celsius, invigorating the city’s spirit and painting a bustling tableau at its popular spots. The crisp air and glorious sunshine coaxed residents out of their homes, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of activity.

A Bustling Sunday in Kolkata

The city’s treasured landmarks – Victoria Memorial, Alipore zoo, Eco Park, and the sprawling Maidan – swarmed with people, all seizing the day to revel in the winter chill. The Alipore zoo, in particular, saw an exceptional surge, selling over 55,000 tickets, a testament to the city’s love for wildlife and winter sunshine. The management had to resort to ropes for crowd management, a sight seldom seen.

A Day Out in the City

Families and children were found indulging in various activities. The air rang with the laughter of children on pony rides, the clatter of phaetons, the cheer of badminton matches, and the joy of picnics. In Kolkata, winter is more than a season – it’s a celebration, a time for family outings, and an opportunity for recreational activities.

The Changing Weather and its Effects

Despite the high turnout and vibrant atmosphere, the Met department forecasted that the cold and dry weather would persist only until Tuesday. A rainy spell due to a Western Disturbance is predicted to follow, possibly dampening the city’s festive spirit. The Eco Park in New Town, which saw over 37,268 visitors, and the fast food stalls, which witnessed brisk sales, might see a change in the footfall.

Thrills and Chills at Nicco Park

Nicco Park, too, reported a high turnout. Their roller-coaster and interactive shows, perennial crowd favorites, drew substantial crowds, adding to the lively atmosphere. Overall, the pleasant winter weather contributed to a bustling and spirited Sunday in Kolkata, proving yet again that for the city, winter isn’t just a season – it’s an event.

0
India Weather
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
22 seconds ago
JKSSB Unveils Provisional Answer Key for Stock Assistant Exam
The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has unveiled the Provisional Answer Key for the Stock Assistant written examination conducted on January 14, 2024. The answer key, now accessible on the official JKSSB website, provides candidates with a lens to scrutinize their performance and anticipate their results. Answer Key: A Detailed Review Comprising answers
JKSSB Unveils Provisional Answer Key for Stock Assistant Exam
Dense Fog Causes Major Disruption in New Delhi's Flight and Train Services
3 mins ago
Dense Fog Causes Major Disruption in New Delhi's Flight and Train Services
Jallikattu Competition Kickstarts: A Testament to Tamil Tradition Amidst Pongal Festivities
9 mins ago
Jallikattu Competition Kickstarts: A Testament to Tamil Tradition Amidst Pongal Festivities
Restaurateur Found Dead in Bhubaneswar: Murder Suspect Detained
30 seconds ago
Restaurateur Found Dead in Bhubaneswar: Murder Suspect Detained
AI Revolutionizes Construction Industry, Promises Efficiency and Cost Savings
44 seconds ago
AI Revolutionizes Construction Industry, Promises Efficiency and Cost Savings
Fire Erupts in Saibaba School in Mumbai, Extinguished Within 20 Minutes
1 min ago
Fire Erupts in Saibaba School in Mumbai, Extinguished Within 20 Minutes
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
23 seconds
Weekend Sports Roundup: Manchester City Closes in, Djokovic Defends Title
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
31 seconds
Youthful Tenacity Shines at China's 14th National Winter Games
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
45 seconds
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
50 seconds
Rising Cardinals Stars on Navigating the Leap to Majors: A Close Look at the Journey of Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
51 seconds
The Dutch Village and the Far-Right Surge: A Reflection of Europe's Political Shift
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
53 seconds
Northern Ireland Abandons Controversial A-level Algorithm Amidst Backlash
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
59 seconds
Missouri Grapples with Rising COVID-19 Cases as Virus Becomes 'New Normal'
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
59 seconds
'Shot Dead: The Movie' - A Haunting Exploration of COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths
Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role
1 min
Morgen Komichi Warned by MDC for Misrepresentation of Leadership Role
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app