Kolkata Bolsters Security Measures for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

In preparation for the arrival of 2024, Kolkata’s law enforcement has significantly increased security measures to manage the expected influx of celebrants. Over 2,000 police officers will be strategically deployed across the city’s key locations to manage crowds and ensure safety during the festivities. Places such as the Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Birla Planetarium, Science City, and the Indian Museum are projected to attract large numbers of visitors.

Heightened Security and Traffic Management

The police have issued stern warnings against the use of illegal drugs and drunk driving, aiming to maintain order and safety during the celebrations. Traffic advisories have been released to manage road congestion, ensuring smooth movement across the city. A substantial police presence is especially planned for areas with traditionally high foot traffic during this period including religious sites like Dakshineswar Temple, Kalighat Temple, and Cossipore Udyanbati.

Special Security Arrangements

Increased visitors since Christmas Day have prompted special security arrangements in various places. On the first day of 2024, around 2,300 police personnel will be on duty, with a slightly higher count of 2,500 on the preceding day. Additionally, four deputy commissioner-rank officials will oversee operations in the Maidan area, indicating the Kolkata police’s determination to maintain vigilance during the New Year celebrations.

The City Embraces the Festivities

The city is adorned with lights and banners for New Year’s Eve. Popular destinations like Eco Park, Science City, Indian Museum, Nicco Park, Victoria Memorial, and Alipore Zoo have already recorded a significant number of visitors. Eateries and party hubs in different zones are prepared to stay open beyond usual hours to cater to the celebrants. River transport companies have also leased out their vessels for New Year parties on water, adding to the city’s festive spirit.