en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kolkata Bolsters Security Measures for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:54 am EST
Kolkata Bolsters Security Measures for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

In preparation for the arrival of 2024, Kolkata’s law enforcement has significantly increased security measures to manage the expected influx of celebrants. Over 2,000 police officers will be strategically deployed across the city’s key locations to manage crowds and ensure safety during the festivities. Places such as the Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Birla Planetarium, Science City, and the Indian Museum are projected to attract large numbers of visitors.

Heightened Security and Traffic Management

The police have issued stern warnings against the use of illegal drugs and drunk driving, aiming to maintain order and safety during the celebrations. Traffic advisories have been released to manage road congestion, ensuring smooth movement across the city. A substantial police presence is especially planned for areas with traditionally high foot traffic during this period including religious sites like Dakshineswar Temple, Kalighat Temple, and Cossipore Udyanbati.

Special Security Arrangements

Increased visitors since Christmas Day have prompted special security arrangements in various places. On the first day of 2024, around 2,300 police personnel will be on duty, with a slightly higher count of 2,500 on the preceding day. Additionally, four deputy commissioner-rank officials will oversee operations in the Maidan area, indicating the Kolkata police’s determination to maintain vigilance during the New Year celebrations.

The City Embraces the Festivities

The city is adorned with lights and banners for New Year’s Eve. Popular destinations like Eco Park, Science City, Indian Museum, Nicco Park, Victoria Memorial, and Alipore Zoo have already recorded a significant number of visitors. Eateries and party hubs in different zones are prepared to stay open beyond usual hours to cater to the celebrants. River transport companies have also leased out their vessels for New Year parties on water, adding to the city’s festive spirit.

0
India Safety Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game

By Salman Khan

Tragic New Year's Eve: Bengaluru Techie Falls to Death from 33rd Floor

By Salman Khan

Zeenat Aman: A Nostalgic Encounter and Anticipation for Future

By BNN Correspondents

India's National Action Plan: Aiming for Rabies Elimination by 2030

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Prad ...
@Health · 7 mins
Tragic Heart Attack Claims Life of Young Cricket Player in Madhya Prad ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Traffic Management and Safety Measures in Mumbai and Pune

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Traffic Management and Safety Measures in Mumbai and Pune
Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP President Engage with PMAY Beneficiaries: Assessing Impact and Gathering Feedback

By Dil Bar Irshad

Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP President Engage with PMAY Beneficiaries: Assessing Impact and Gathering Feedback
Mumbai’s 2024 Cultural Calendar: A Melange of Art, Music, and Community Events

By BNN Correspondents

Mumbai's 2024 Cultural Calendar: A Melange of Art, Music, and Community Events
End-of-Year Sunset in Kolkata: A Spectacle of Reflection and Hope

By Dil Bar Irshad

End-of-Year Sunset in Kolkata: A Spectacle of Reflection and Hope
Latest Headlines
World News
Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
30 seconds
Air Force Aviator's 3500km Moped Ride Across New Zealand For A Cause
Allegations Over Misappropriation of N320 Million Threaten Stability in Niger Delta
2 mins
Allegations Over Misappropriation of N320 Million Threaten Stability in Niger Delta
Mutuse Sports Championship: A Celebration of Athletic Talent and Team Spirit
3 mins
Mutuse Sports Championship: A Celebration of Athletic Talent and Team Spirit
Emergency Sewage Overflows: A Hidden Threat Underneath UK Homes
3 mins
Emergency Sewage Overflows: A Hidden Threat Underneath UK Homes
Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game
4 mins
Cricket 2023: Records, Upsets, and the Changing Face of the Game
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
5 mins
2023: A Year of Change for Employment Rights in Ireland
Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change
5 mins
Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
5 mins
Celebrities on the Move: A Week of Star-Studded Sightings
Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather
6 mins
Punchestown Horse Racing Event in Limbo due to Adverse Weather
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
56 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app