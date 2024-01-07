en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Kodagu’s Mandhs: A Deep-Dive into their Cultural Significance

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
Kodagu’s Mandhs: A Deep-Dive into their Cultural Significance

The ‘mandh’ or ‘mandh maani’ are more than just small parcels of land scattered in the villages of Kodagu. They are the beating heart of the Kodava people, embodying their identity, culture, traditions, and lifestyle. These sacred grounds, found in various regions of Kodagu, come alive with cultural activity during the Kodavas’ festivities, particularly after the harvest festival of Puthari.

A Cultural Haven Amidst Nature’s Beauty

Encircled by verdant greenery, ancient trees, and tranquil mountain peaks, the mandhs are a sight to behold. During celebrations, they resound with the rhythmic beats of traditional drums, and the sight of people swaying in unison to the music. They serve as cultural centers, showcasing the vibrant Kodava folk dance, art, and traditions during festivals like Kailpodh and Puthari.

Mandhs: Connecting Individuals to Society

Madetira Beliappa, a prominent member of the Kodava community, eloquently describes mandhs as places that link individuals to society. They act as multipurpose auditoriums, preserving and promoting Kodava culture. These spaces are where children first dip their toes into the warm waters of their community’s culture. The mandhs host various folk arts, including Balo Paat, Bolkaat, Umathaat, and Pareyakali, reflecting the Kodava’s warrior culture.

Mandhs of Yore: A Peek into the Past

In ancestral times, different types of mandhs held specific roles, including acting as courts for settling village disputes. The rich tapestry of their past adds another layer of significance to these cultural lands. However, the count of mandhs has dwindled over time due to encroachment, government possession, and other factors, casting a long shadow over the cultural heritage of the Kodava people.

Reviving the Cultural Lands

The Kodava community, backed by Kodava Samajas and other organizations, is now rallying to revive and preserve these cultural lands. They seek changes in land documents for their permanent protection, determined to safeguard their cultural assets for future generations. The efforts to preserve the mandhs are more than a rescue mission; they are an emblem of the community’s resilience and determination to keep their culture alive and thriving.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
25 seconds ago
Nayagarh District's Gendali Village: A Tale of Neglected Infrastructure
In the heart of Nayagarh district, the village of Gendali is struggling under the weight of significant infrastructural issues. A glaring illustration of this problem is the lack of a proper, paved road – a seemingly simple necessity that has become a life-threatening hurdle for the villagers. The Road That Wasn’t Recently, an incident brought
Nayagarh District's Gendali Village: A Tale of Neglected Infrastructure
Siwan Professor's Social Media Posts Spark Controversy, Investigation Underway
5 mins ago
Siwan Professor's Social Media Posts Spark Controversy, Investigation Underway
'Animal' Celebrates Box Office Success with Star-studded Party; Teases Sequel
5 mins ago
'Animal' Celebrates Box Office Success with Star-studded Party; Teases Sequel
Guthlee Ladoo: A Powerful Drama About Education and Equality Now Streaming
2 mins ago
Guthlee Ladoo: A Powerful Drama About Education and Equality Now Streaming
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
5 mins ago
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
IIT JAM 2024 Exam Scheduled for February 11: Key Details
5 mins ago
IIT JAM 2024 Exam Scheduled for February 11: Key Details
Latest Headlines
World News
Isuzu FA Trophy: Oldham Athletic vs. Hendon Evokes Nostalgia for Former Supporter
13 seconds
Isuzu FA Trophy: Oldham Athletic vs. Hendon Evokes Nostalgia for Former Supporter
Nationwide Girls' High School Basketball Games: Highlights and Impacts
1 min
Nationwide Girls' High School Basketball Games: Highlights and Impacts
Trump Urges Biden to Release January 6 Detainees at Iowa Rally
1 min
Trump Urges Biden to Release January 6 Detainees at Iowa Rally
The Healthcare Struggle: Unveiling the Challenges at Civil Hospital Turbat
1 min
The Healthcare Struggle: Unveiling the Challenges at Civil Hospital Turbat
Copper Box Arena to Host Sheeraz vs. Williams Middleweight Fight and Exciting Undercard Bouts
1 min
Copper Box Arena to Host Sheeraz vs. Williams Middleweight Fight and Exciting Undercard Bouts
High School Girls' Basketball: A Canvas of Competitive Scores and Performances
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Canvas of Competitive Scores and Performances
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
LSU Triumphs Over Texas A&M in College Basketball Showdown
Arson Attacks Threaten Electoral Process and Democratic Governance in Bangladesh
4 mins
Arson Attacks Threaten Electoral Process and Democratic Governance in Bangladesh
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
5 mins
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
37 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
11 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app