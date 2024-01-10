Kochi Metro Introduces WhatsApp-Based Digital Ticketing with Exciting Discounts

On the cusp of a digital revolution, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has announced a unique initiative that allows passengers to book digital tickets for Kochi Metro using WhatsApp. Beginning Wednesday, commuters will simply need to send a message to KMRL’s designated WhatsApp number.

Attracting Commuters with Discounts

Adding to the allure of this convenience, KMRL has introduced a promotional offer that provides a 10% discount on tickets booked during regular hours. More significantly, a 50% discount is available during off-peak times, which are from 5:45 am to 7:00 am and from 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

A Step Towards Digitization and Paperless Transactions

The initiative is a clear push towards digital ticketing, aimed at supporting paperless transactions and reducing the need for physical queuing at ticket counters. It’s an attempt to blend technology with transportation, making commuting a seamless experience.

Upcoming Initiatives by KMRL

Further expanding its digital horizon, KMRL is also collaborating with Axis Bank to explore the integration of the Kochi-1 card across various modes of transport, including buses and autorickshaws, beyond its current use for the Kochi Metro and Water Metro. KMRL is also planning to introduce interoperable tickets for both Metro and Water Metro services by 2024.

These developments are part of a larger goal to achieve an average daily ridership of one lakh passengers. The organization anticipates launching more schemes to boost ridership. KMRL has made notable strides in different segments, including revenue and ridership, over the past year.

Impressive Statistics

Since its inception, the Kochi Metro has served over 10 crore passengers, with 3.11 crore commuters using the service in 2023 alone. Last year, the Metro operated 86,845 trips, earned ₹96.08 crore in fare box revenue, and saw an average monthly ridership of 25,97,423. The daily ridership exceeded one lakh on 40 separate days in 2023, demonstrating the essential role the Metro plays in the lives of Kochi residents.