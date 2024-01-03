en English
Education

KLH Hyderabad Student Secures Fourth Position in EC-Council’s Ethical Hacking Rankings

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
KLH Hyderabad Student Secures Fourth Position in EC-Council’s Ethical Hacking Rankings

In a remarkable demonstration of excellence, P. Vamshi Krishna Raju, a third-year B. Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) student at KLH Hyderabad Campus, clinched the fourth position in the EC-Council’s Quarter 3 leaderboard rankings for 2023. Raju’s accomplishment followed his successful completion of the L3 Certified Ethical Hacker (Master) certification. This achievement underscores KLH’s commitment to fostering high-caliber talent in ethical hacking.

KLH’s Prolific Ethical Hacking Talent

The KLH campus has a commendable track record in the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program. In the academic years 2022-23 and 2023-24, the institution saw 16 and 12 students, respectively, earn this prestigious certification. The CEH program, a beacon of information security training, equips participants with advanced hacking techniques.

KL Deemed to be University: An EC-Council Academia Partner

KL Deemed to be University, KLH’s parent institution, enjoys recognition as an authorized Academia Partner by EC-Council. This status enables it to join a network of distinguished academia partners associated with EC-Council. The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Dr. G.P. Saradhi Varma, lauded the students’ international successes. He stressed the significance of promoting a culture of innovation and cybersecurity consciousness.

Faculty Excellence in Ethical Hacking

Dr. Savadam Balaji, a professor at KLH Hyderabad campus, has also demonstrated his proficiency in ethical hacking. Dr. Balaji recently completed the CEH Exam, showing exceptional skill in areas such as Cryptography and Cloud Computing. His expertise further highlights KLH’s educational excellence and dedication to cybersecurity.

Education India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

