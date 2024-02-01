Kishtwar's Back to School Initiative: A Leap Forward in Education for Out-of-School Children

In the district of Kishtwar, located in Jammu and Kashmir, a significant transformation is taking place. Out-of-School Children (OoSC), particularly those from the Scheduled Tribe community, are being brought back into the educational fold. The first phase of the 'Back to School' initiative has been successfully implemented, playing a significant role in addressing the literacy rate among the Scheduled Tribe population in Kishtwar.

Addressing the Issue of Out-of-School Children

In 2021, a survey conducted by SAMAGRA Shiksha Jammu and Kashmir revealed a deeply troubling statistic: Kishtwar had the highest number of OoSC in the Jammu division, totaling 2,469 children. This alarming figure led the district administration to take decisive action, launching a mission to ensure that all these children were re-enrolled in school.

Successful Implementation of the Initiative

The Back to School initiative has been a resounding success in Kishtwar, significantly boosting literacy among Scheduled Tribe children. The number of out-of-school children has been drastically reduced from 1,600 to a mere 57. The Gross Enrollment Ratio witnessed a remarkable jump from 89% to 97.49%. Simultaneously, the dropout rate has decreased from 11% to 2.5%, showcasing the effectiveness of the initiative.

Key Components of the Initiative

The initiative adopted a multi-pronged approach to tackle the issue. It included a three-month Bridge Course designed to help students catch up with their peers. Community mobilization efforts were undertaken to raise awareness and garner support for the initiative. Moreover, the School Management Committees were restructured to ensure effective implementation. Incentives were also provided for out-of-school students, further encouraging them to return to the educational fold.

A Model for Other Remote Areas

The success of the Back to School initiative in Kishtwar offers a replicable model for other backward and remote areas struggling with high numbers of out-of-school children. With active participation and collective efforts, it is possible to bring these children back into the educational mainstream and offer them a brighter future.