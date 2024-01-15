en English
Agriculture

KisanKonnect Secures INR 31 Crores in Pre-Series A Funding to Enhance Farm-to-Fork Operations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
KisanKonnect Secures INR 31 Crores in Pre-Series A Funding to Enhance Farm-to-Fork Operations

In a significant move towards revolutionizing the agri-tech sector, Mumbai-based startup KisanKonnect has successfully raised INR 31 Crores (approximately $3.7 Million) in its pre-Series A funding round. This development comes as the company gears up to enhance its farm-to-fork operations, connecting consumers with fresh produce directly from the source – the farmers.

Investors Rally Behind KisanKonnect

The funding round witnessed notable contributions by Green Frontier Capital, Dhanuka Agritech Limited, VC Grid, and several other family offices. These investors have shown their confidence in the unique business model of KisanKonnect, a company that has been bypassing traditional middlemen, thereby ensuring fair pricing for both farmers and consumers.

A Network of Fresh Produce and Value-Added Products

Founded in 2020 by Vivek Nirmal and Nidhi Nirmal, KisanKonnect boasts a vast customer base exceeding 100,000 and collaborates with a network of 5,000 farmers for its produce sourcing. The startup has also been offering preservative-free snacks made by rural women in centralized kitchens, marketed under the ‘Village Staples’ and ‘Mom’s Kitchen’ brands. This step not only adds to their product range but also empowers rural women, thereby amplifying their social impact.

Future Plans: Expansion and Technological Advancement

The startup has earmarked the newly acquired funds to expand climate-smart agriculture practices, improve its supply chain technology for fresh produce, and open new farm stores in Mumbai and Pune. The technology-driven supply chain of KisanKonnect, designed to be temperature-controlled and traceable, aims at reducing waste and contributing to lower carbon emissions within the agricultural supply chain.

Prior to this, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra had invested in the company. The amount, although undisclosed, has evidently fuelled the growth of the startup and its innovative approach to agri-tech. As KisanKonnect continues to thrive, it could potentially pave the way for a new era in the farm-to-fork trend, transforming India’s agricultural landscape.

Agriculture Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

