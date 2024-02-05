Kiran Rao Responds to Sandeep Vanga's Claims, Clarifies Stance on Misogyny in Cinema

Renowned Indian film producer and director, Kiran Rao, has addressed allegations leveled by fellow filmmaker, Sandeep Vanga. In a recent turn of events, Rao clarified that her earlier remarks on misogyny in cinema were not aimed at any specific films or filmmakers, including Vanga. The clarification comes after Vanga pointed out an instance of misogyny in a film starring Aamir Khan, Rao's ex-husband.

Misogyny in Cinema: A Broader Issue

Rao's elucidation of her stance was crucial in diffusing any misinterpretations. She clarified that her comments were rooted in the larger problem of misogyny in the film industry, rather than being direct jabs at individual films or filmmakers. This clarification was necessary in the wake of Vanga's reference to Khan's past film 'Dil', which has been criticized for its misogynistic content.

Aamir Khan's Apology

In the midst of the controversy, a past video of Aamir Khan apologizing for the objectification of women in Hindi films has resurfaced. In this video, Khan expresses remorse for his participation in the propagation of misogynistic narratives in cinema. Rao praised Khan for his candid admission of guilt and apology, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging past mistakes in the pursuit of change.

Direct Communication for Resolution

Rao suggested that if Vanga has any specific grievances with Aamir Khan's work, he should directly communicate with Khan. This recommendation underscores the importance of direct communication in resolving misunderstandings and conflicts. It also reiterated Rao's stance against misogyny in the film industry, affirming her commitment to address and eradicate such issues.