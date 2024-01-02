en English
India

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Ring in Their First New Year Post-Wedding Amidst Snowy Peaks

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Ring in Their First New Year Post-Wedding Amidst Snowy Peaks

Indian film industry’s much-loved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, fittingly ushered in the New Year amidst the pristine allure of snow-draped peaks. The duo, basking in their first New Year’s celebration post-wedding, shared an enchanting moment with their fans through a selfie on Instagram, extending their warm wishes for the year. Both were dressed to impress, with Kiara radiating in a metallic jacket, and Sidharth sporting a blue jacket complete with snow goggles, suggesting a skiing escapade at an undisclosed location.

Love in the Limelight

The Instagram post, brimming with the couple’s affection, drew heartwarming responses from industry stalwarts like Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. Kiara and Sidharth’s journey to this snowy retreat began in Mumbai, where paparazzi captured their departure for the New Year vacation. The couple’s love story, which has its roots in the film set of ‘Shershaah,’ blossomed into a private wedding ceremony held on February 7, 2023, at the majestic Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

From Speculation to Confirmation

Their relationship, long a subject of speculation, was confirmed on the popular talk show ‘Koffee with Karan Season 7.’ The couple later made their union official, sharing exquisite wedding photos that captured the essence of their love. As they step into 2024, the couple has not only shared their personal joy but has also given their fans a glimpse into their professional commitments.

Professional Pursuits

Sidharth is all set for a dynamic year, with his film ‘Yodha’ set to release and his digital debut in the web series ‘Indian Police Force’, helmed by director Rohit Shetty, premiering on Prime Video on January 19. As the couple continues their journey, their captivating New Year snapshot is a testament to their shared love and the exciting projects that lie ahead.

India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

