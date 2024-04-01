Kia India Unveils New Seltos HTK+ Automatic Variants, Expands Accessibility

Kia India has strategically expanded its Seltos lineup with the introduction of two new automatic transmission (AT) variants within the HTK+ trim, marking a significant move to make automatic gearboxes more accessible to a larger audience. Announced recently, the Seltos HTK+ petrol-CVT is priced at ₹15.40 lakh, while its diesel-AT counterpart is set at ₹16.90 lakh, aiming to lower the entry barrier to automatic transmissions by making them available in a more affordable trim level. This initiative not only broadens the choices for consumers but also underscores Kia's commitment to catering to the evolving preferences of Indian car buyers.

Strategic Expansion to Meet Consumer Demand

Previously, the Seltos' CVT and torque converter automatic gearbox options for petrol and diesel engines were confined to the higher HTX trim. By introducing these options in the more economically priced HTK+ trim, Kia has effectively reduced the entry point to CVT gearboxes by ₹1.18 lakh and made the diesel-AT more accessible by ₹1.28 lakh. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer at Kia India, highlighted the significant demand for Automatic Transmission within the HTK+ trim, noting a preference range from 20 per cent to 35 per cent among consumers. This strategic move is not merely about diversification but is aimed at capturing a larger market share by fulfilling the increasing demand for automatic vehicles.

Enhanced Features Across the Board

In addition to the introduction of new AT variants, Kia has taken the opportunity to refresh the Seltos lineup with an array of new features across various trims. The popular HTK+ trim now boasts enhancements such as a panoramic sunroof, drive and traction modes, paddle shifters, and LED connected tail lamps, among others. Higher trims like the HTX, HTX+, GT Line, and X Line have been upgraded with an auto up/down function for all four windows, adding to the vehicle's convenience and safety features. The introduction of new exterior colors and the integration of premium features across the lineup are testament to Kia's ongoing efforts to refine its offerings and appeal to a broader audience.

Optimization for Growth

The strategic optimization of the Seltos variants, including the introduction of new automatic variants and the enhancement of existing trims, reflects Kia's proactive approach to market trends and consumer preferences. By integrating new premium features and making automatic transmissions more accessible, Kia aims to bolster sales and foster the segment's growth. This approach not only enhances the product offering but also strengthens Kia's position in the competitive Indian automobile market, setting the stage for continued innovation and customer satisfaction.

With these latest additions and updates to the Seltos lineup, Kia India is poised to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers, offering a blend of comfort, convenience, and cutting-edge technology. As automatic transmissions continue to gain popularity among Indian drivers, Kia's strategic moves could significantly influence market dynamics and consumer choices in the years to come.