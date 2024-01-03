Khurda Tehsildar Nibedita Parida in Controversy Again: Clash with Lawyer Sparks Widespread Condemnation

In the district of Khurda, a public servant has once again found herself at the heart of a controversy. Tehsildar Nibedita Parida, a woman previously reprimanded and relocated for misconduct, has allegedly engaged in yet another dispute. This time, the clash involved a lawyer named Purushottam Subudhi at the Bolagarh registrar office. The event unfolded in full view of the public, sparking significant discussion and condemnation among local intellectuals and the wider community.

Public Dispute Sparks Controversy

The confrontation between Parida and Subudhi reportedly took an ugly turn, leading to accusations from both sides. Following the altercation, the Bolagarh bar association, representing Subudhi, took swift action. They filed a complaint against Parida, accusing her of improper conduct and disrespect towards a legal professional. Parida, however, didn’t remain silent on the issue. In a surprising twist, she too accused Subudhi of misbehaving with her. Despite the escalating tension, Parida refrained from making any statements to the press, leaving many questions unanswered.

Repeated Incidents Raise Concerns

This is not the first time Tehsildar Parida has been associated with such an incident. Her name hit the headlines in March 2022 when she was accused of misbehaving with a woman at the Delang office premises. The event led to her transfer to Bolagarh after a video of the altercation circulated widely online. The recurrence of such incidents raises concerns about Parida’s conduct in her public role. It prompts questions about the effectiveness of her previous reprimand and transfer as disciplinary measures.

Public Reaction and Future Implications

The recent incident has sparked significant discussion among local intellectuals who have expressed their disapproval of the alleged misconduct. This incident not only threatens to tarnish Parida’s reputation further but also raises questions about the integrity and decorum associated with the role of a Tehsildar. As both parties have filed complaints against each other, the outcome of this case will be closely watched, possibly serving as a precedent for future incidents of a similar nature.