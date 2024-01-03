en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Khurda Tehsildar Nibedita Parida in Controversy Again: Clash with Lawyer Sparks Widespread Condemnation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Khurda Tehsildar Nibedita Parida in Controversy Again: Clash with Lawyer Sparks Widespread Condemnation

In the district of Khurda, a public servant has once again found herself at the heart of a controversy. Tehsildar Nibedita Parida, a woman previously reprimanded and relocated for misconduct, has allegedly engaged in yet another dispute. This time, the clash involved a lawyer named Purushottam Subudhi at the Bolagarh registrar office. The event unfolded in full view of the public, sparking significant discussion and condemnation among local intellectuals and the wider community.

Public Dispute Sparks Controversy

The confrontation between Parida and Subudhi reportedly took an ugly turn, leading to accusations from both sides. Following the altercation, the Bolagarh bar association, representing Subudhi, took swift action. They filed a complaint against Parida, accusing her of improper conduct and disrespect towards a legal professional. Parida, however, didn’t remain silent on the issue. In a surprising twist, she too accused Subudhi of misbehaving with her. Despite the escalating tension, Parida refrained from making any statements to the press, leaving many questions unanswered.

Repeated Incidents Raise Concerns

This is not the first time Tehsildar Parida has been associated with such an incident. Her name hit the headlines in March 2022 when she was accused of misbehaving with a woman at the Delang office premises. The event led to her transfer to Bolagarh after a video of the altercation circulated widely online. The recurrence of such incidents raises concerns about Parida’s conduct in her public role. It prompts questions about the effectiveness of her previous reprimand and transfer as disciplinary measures.

Public Reaction and Future Implications

The recent incident has sparked significant discussion among local intellectuals who have expressed their disapproval of the alleged misconduct. This incident not only threatens to tarnish Parida’s reputation further but also raises questions about the integrity and decorum associated with the role of a Tehsildar. As both parties have filed complaints against each other, the outcome of this case will be closely watched, possibly serving as a precedent for future incidents of a similar nature.

0
India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year

By Dil Bar Irshad

Emergency Landing at HAL Airport: A Display of Skill and Preparedness

By Rafia Tasleem

Countdown Capital to Close: A Sign of Tough Times for Small Venture Firms?

By Rafia Tasleem

APSC's Recruitment Drive for Stenographer Grade-II Nearing Deadline

By Rafia Tasleem

Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Dig ...
@Health · 3 mins
Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Dig ...
heart comment 0
DGCA Boosts Aviation Safety Enforcement by 77% in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

DGCA Boosts Aviation Safety Enforcement by 77% in 2023
Manisha Rani: From Bigg Boss OTT to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

By Dil Bar Irshad

Manisha Rani: From Bigg Boss OTT to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Indian Railways Unveils Fog Pass Devices to Combat Winter Disruptions

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Railways Unveils Fog Pass Devices to Combat Winter Disruptions
Temple Devotees in Nanjangud Plan Bandh to Protest Disruption of Ritual

By Dil Bar Irshad

Temple Devotees in Nanjangud Plan Bandh to Protest Disruption of Ritual
Latest Headlines
World News
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals
11 seconds
NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes and Curadh MTR Inc. Join Forces to Pioneer New Radiopharmaceuticals
Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year
26 seconds
Harmonizing Festivity and Health: Expert Strategies for a Nutritious New Year
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 min
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
2 mins
The State of Democracy Ahead of the UK's 2024 General Election
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
3 mins
FA Cup's Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
3 mins
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
3 mins
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Highlights Importance of Upcoming Russian Elections
3 mins
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Highlights Importance of Upcoming Russian Elections
Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies
3 mins
Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
10 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
51 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
8 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app