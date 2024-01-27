Khattar Announces Housing Initiative Amid Republic Day Celebrations and Controversy

On the occasion of Republic Day in Karnal, Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took the opportunity to pay homage to the heroes of the past, hoisting the Tricolour in a tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence. The event took a turn towards the future with Khattar announcing a state government initiative aimed at providing affordable housing to the less fortunate.

Affordable Housing Initiative Attracts Widespread Interest

The initiative, which sets out to offer low-cost plots and flats to those in need, has already attracted significant attention, with over 1 lakh applicants expressing their interest. This move is a testament to the state government's commitment to addressing the housing crisis and ensuring that every citizen has a roof over their heads.

Statues Honouring National Heroes

The day took on a ceremonious tone as Khattar announced the forthcoming installation of statues honouring Dr. Mangal Sen and astronaut Kalpana Chawla. These figures, notable in their respective fields, serve as a beacon of inspiration for the citizens of Haryana and beyond. In an unscripted moment, Chief Minister Khattar descended from the stage to receive blessings from an artist portraying Shri Ram, a gesture that humanized the event and brought him closer to the people.

Improvements in Public Services

Turning his attention to essential public services, Khattar shed light on the expansion of 'Atal canteens', a move aimed at providing affordable, nutritious food to the poor and farmers. He also announced the introduction of monthly electricity billing as a pilot project in four cities, indicating the government's efforts to streamline the system and improve efficiency.

Acknowledging the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in uniting the country, Khattar credited him for strengthening the nation's unity and integrity over the past decade. However, the day was not without controversy. A separate incident saw Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma denied entry to a formal 'at home' program hosted by the governor.

Controversy Surrounds MLA Neeraj Sharma's Denied Entry

The reason for denial, according to police, was his inappropriate attire—a protest garment he had been wearing since January 17. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the government's action as dictatorial, while Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat stated that Sharma was asked to change but refused. Sharma's attire, a statement of protest against the chief minister for not releasing development funds for his constituency, sparked controversy and conversation on the principles of freedom and democratic discourse.